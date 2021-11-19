The weather forecast apps do not coincide in their information and this is the reason

Climate data represents extremely important information for many people around the world. In many countries, the planning of all kinds of activities can depend on the weather and in that sense, today we can count on many mobile applications to inform us. However, there is something that stands out in this market and it is that many times the data from the weather forecast apps do not match.

This can generate distrust by not knowing which app is correct in the information it offers. However, the reasons for this discrepancy have an answer that is found in the source of the data.

Weather forecast apps do not match the data they show

When we check the app stores we can see that the climate solutions section is huge. According to data provided by The Guardian, there are about 8000 applications for Android and 2400 for iPhone. In such a large market, it is clear that each app looks for a way to stand out by offering different ways of displaying information. However, it is striking that many of them differ in the meteorological data they provide.

The answer to this is found in the source of the data that each of the applications occupies. Weather forecast apps do not match because some use computerized models to generate the information, while others rely on satellite information. Likewise, it is possible to find solutions based on the analysis of meteorologists, so that the various data sources generate discrepancies.

This opens the door to mistrust about the applications we use to plan activities based on the weather. In that sense, the best we can do if we need a tool of this type is to combine the solutions. That is, there are applications oriented to the general climate, others to the short-term forecast and others with weekly and monthly predictions. Checking the data of each solution will give us the possibility of having more accurate information and better planning our activities.