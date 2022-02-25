The war in Russia and Ukraine, the Internet and social networks

After a long time of tension, after the events that occurred yesterday with the beginning of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, today there is already talk of a war between the two countries, after the escalation of a conflict that has been originating since 2014.

As part of this digital age, just as social networks have played a fundamental role in the transmission of new information, other phenomena related to technology have also manifested themselves in recent hours.

Social networks: real news and fake news Instantly

When highly newsworthy events occur, the debate erupts on Twitter. This event has not been the exception, with the names of Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putinthe NATO and even the concept of a dreaded “Third World war”.

The ability to disseminate content quickly on this platform has even served to feed the media in these latitudes with information issued from the scene of the events. However, this digital goodness carries a great vice: the spread of fake news, popularly known by its name in English, fake news.

A supposed spot of the presidential campaign of Volodímir Zelenski, the current Ukrainian president, in which he is seen using weapons, is one of the most widespread hoaxes in recent hours. From an image without context it is easy to invent a story, considering the effervescence of the subject. However, those images do not correspond to a political statement, but to a scene from “Servants of the People”, a television series that Zelensky starred in two years before assuming power.

images of the beirut explosion in 2020, old images taken out of context and even screenshots of video games, later removed by Twitter, have been part of the misinformation spread.

This same dynamic has also manifested itself on TikTok, where the speed of publications and the massification of hashtags aligned with this trend have opened a similar space for hoaxes.

The only solution, in times of information saturation, is verification through reliable sources of the data that is arriving. In addition to traditional verified news sources, news fact checkers such as StopFake internationally and Ukraine’s VoxCheck are a valuable resource for reference.

How the war affects bitcoin

Gas and, in general, fuels, are facing increases in value at a global level, due to this war. Cryptocurrency mining farms, which consume a high rate of energy, see a difficulty in this situation, as the prices of one of their fundamental resources to function increase.

At the beginning of the year, we saw how the high demand for this resource escalated into a complex crisis in Kazakhstan, which in addition to escalating into a complex economic and sociopolitical crisis, led to a sharp drop in bitcoin. Under this aspect, the situation now is not very different.

When the crisis broke out, after accumulating a series of consecutive price drops, bitcoin reached an all-time low, half of the maximum of 68,990 dollars per unit reached in November 2021. Speculation about the value of this cryptocurrency has set off alerts of those who invest in this digital resource. However, experts in the matter assure that this situation could be transitory, something that can be seen in a subtle recovery in its price during the last hours.

The United States has already announced economic sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine. The economic repercussions of this measure, which today has the Russian ruble close to its lowest historical values, were presumably already contemplated by the Russian government, who would already be contemplating the implementation of a “digital ruble”, taking advantage of cryptocurrency technology to face these penalties.

Russia: digital offensive and the possibility of isolating itself from the Internet

From Ukraine, government sites have reported that they have been victims of DDoS attacks. To deal with this situation, as reported by the Reuters agency, the Ukrainian government is recruiting volunteer hackers to protect its digital infrastructure.

From the other side, through reports issued in 2019, we learned that Russia developed a system to maintain its digital connectivity outside the global Internet network. Almost literally at the push of a button, the Russian government claimed to have the technical ability to disconnect from the global DNS system, to operate solely with RuNet, a kind of large intranet limited only to local websites.

At first sight, the implementation of this possibility in Russia seemed distant. However, given the known facts, the eventuality could materialize if these unfortunate events continue to reach greater levels.