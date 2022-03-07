The war in Russia and Ukraine is also cybernetic

Presumably volunteers and not necessarily natives of the countries with which they aligned themselves, the hackers involved in the war have participated in important events of this conflict.

A recent report exposed the influence of cyber attacks and how they have been addressed in the recent context.

Information war between Russia and Ukraine

Hackers have inserted themselves into international conflicts before in places like Syria. But experts said those efforts have drawn fewer participants. The hundreds of hackers now competing to support their respective governments represent a drastic and unpredictable expansion of cyber warfare.

The involvement of volunteer hackers makes it more difficult to determine who is responsible for an online attack. Some of the hackers said they were Ukrainians living inside and outside the country. Some said they were citizens of other countries who were simply interested in the conflict. In some circumstances it was impossible to verify their identities.

Their attacks differ from the sophisticated raids carried out by nation-state hackers in recent years. While hackers affiliated with the Russian government have quietly infiltrated US government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, these participants have loudly proclaimed their loyalties and used simpler methods to take down or deface websites.

And while their tactics appear to have been successful in some cases, security researchers cautioned that it was unrealistic to believe that cyberattacks by volunteer hackers without specialized technical expertise would play a significant role in the military campaign on the ground.

“The ground invasion is advancing, people are suffering, buildings are being destroyed”said Lukasz Olejnik, an independent cyber security researcher and former cyber warfare adviser at the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. “Cyber ​​attacks cannot realistically impact this,” he added, in conversation with the NY Times.

The war in Ukraine has sparked a spate of cyberattacks by apparent volunteers unlike any security researchers have seen in previous conflicts, creating widespread disruption, confusion and chaos that researchers fear could spark more serious attacks. by nation-state hackers, escalate warfare on the ground, or harm civilians.

The hackers came from all over the world. They took down Russian and Ukrainian government websites, wrote anti-war messages on Russian media home pages, and leaked data from rival hacking operations. And they crowded into the chat rooms, waiting for further instructions and encouraging each other.

Online battles have blurred the lines between state-backed hackers and patriotic hobbyists, making it difficult for governments to understand who is targeting them and how to retaliate. But both Ukraine and Russia appear to have embraced tech-savvy volunteers, creating channels on the Telegram chat app to direct them to specific websites.

Ukraine has been more deliberate about recruiting a volunteer hacking force. On Telegram channels, participants applaud their collaboration with the government to go after targets like Sberbank, the Russian state bank. Not since Russia, where links between the government and hacking groups have long raised alarm bells among Western officials, have there been the same kind of open calls to action.

“We are creating an IT army”Ukraine’s digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted on Saturday, directing cybersecurity enthusiasts to a Telegram channel that contained instructions to take Russian websites offline. “There will be homework for everyone”.

Inside the English Telegram homepage for the Ukrainian IT Army is a 14-page introductory document that provides details on how people can participate, including what software to download to mask their whereabouts and identity. Every day, new targets are listed, including websites, telcos, banks, and ATM processors.