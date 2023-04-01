The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Review: Zombies on PS VR2

- Advertisement -

Vanquishing hordes of the undead is familiar enough in video games, yet it’s rarely been as enjoyable as in The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners. Thanks to a formula that manages to go beyond the conventional language of VR, rewriting the rules of gameplay around the extraordinary physicality of the fights.

The premises for a heart-pounding sequel were all there, but the choice to publish the new Chapter 2: Retribution exclusively on Meta Quest 2 entailed several technical compromises. Fortunately, a few months after its launch, the title is preparing to live a second life on PlayStation VR 2 thanks to a port that, in addition to solving the major problems of the original, gives us an experience with a surprising visual impact for the virtual reality landscape.

A port that looks like a remake

It’s hard to believe that Retribution on PSVR 2 is the same game that released last December for Oculus’ standalone headset. The qualitative leap between the two versions is so sharp to make them appear separated by at least a generation. The improvements made are remarkable: from the polygonal modeling to the lighting system, passing through a fluidity without uncertainties and the correction of the numerous bugs that were present at launch. Taking the first steps it will be natural to look around and stare at the hands of your avatar to understand the remarkable glance. We are at the levels of bigwigs like Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain (here the review of Horizon Call of the Mountain), and in some ways even further if we focus on the sharpness of the images and the softness of the contours (here the review of Resident Evil Village VR).

Much of the credit goes to the solid 90fps frame-rate achieved without rear projections, a solution that allows you to eliminate any blur and ghosting phenomena in the bud. The result is very pleasant and the developers deserve applause for having obtained it without giving up a decisive revamp of the graphics sector. The game maintains its toon shading style, with scenarios and characters that seem to come out of an American comicnow enhanced by a level of detail that knows how to do justice to the production.

Considering the strong physical imprint of the clashes and the importance covered by the movements, the Sense Controllers prove to be a further added value with their ability to restore the feeling of the weapons. Wielding a mighty two-handed ax will do us feel its weight down to the last gram, not to mention the brand new chainsaw ready to literally shake our arms as we wield it to dismember zombies. The fights with white weapons are simply exceptional, but also the use of guns is no different with the haptic trigger feedback and tracking accuracy.

Even the artificial intelligence of human enemies has been improved compared to what was seen on Quest 2, making stealth approaches and non-linear engagement strategies in general more stimulating. Nothing particularly sophisticated, but still a good diversion to break the pace and offer an appreciable challenge in which letting your guard down is prohibited.

Halfway between a sequel and a full-bodied DLC

Net of the numerous technical improvements, the PSVR 2 version of Retribution remains the same in all respects as its original counterpart. For better or for worse, the game continues to look more like a 1.5 version of Saints & Sinners than a full-fledged sequel. For the “winning team doesn’t change” series, all the merits that made us appreciate Skydance Interactive’s survival RPG have remained in place.

As the subtitle “Chapter 2” suggests, even on a narrative level there is a close link of continuity with the first chapter: the adventure picks up right where we left off, with the possibility of even importing the save of the previous game. We will return to take on the role of (or the) Tourist against the backdrop of a dystopian New Orleans, making our way through the different factions that vie for control. Although the story manages to create a common thread between the main events and maintain a moderate interest alive, above all for the presence of a mysterious masked thug ready to hunt us down, we were a bit disappointed by the overall linearity of the story and the resizing of the player choices. From this point of view, a small step back from its predecessor.

However, the real highlight remains the exceptional blend of gameplay based on survival, exploration, crafting and combat elements, with typical characteristics of the genre such as weapon wear, stamina management and low ammo.

This time the balance seems to tip towards action, either for the frequency and size of the enemy hordes, or for the more generous availability of resources and for the new guns marked by mass carnage. In addition to the already mentioned (and hilarious) chainsaw, among the new trinkets that we will have available there will also be a machine gun and a grenade launcher, all in the name of splatter and a crackling offensive potential.

The thirteen locations to traverse are largely the same as in the first chapter, with just a handful of new places to discover. While we would have appreciated a little more effort to diversify the map, we’re still here enjoy re-exploring the most menacing corners of New Orleansespecially during night missions.

The latter represent the most interesting novelty introduced in Retribution: it will in fact be possible to go on reconnaissance at nightfall, increasing the danger of the undertaking in exchange for more precious loot with which to upgrade the equipment. It’s the turn of stealth dynamics, where we will be called to sneak around to avoid attracting the attention of zombies, using an indicator that signals the presence of light sources nearby. These are moments where PSVR 2’s OLED screens make all the difference, with perfect blacks to give the right ghostly atmosphere.

Uncompromising diving

As well as the previous chapter, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution is not a game to recommend lightly to a virtual reality neophyte, nor to a user sensitive to motion sickness. The only locomotion system contemplated is free movement, and apart from the vignetting at the edges of the screen there are no particular options for comfort such as teleportation.

A choice that is in some ways extreme but that we feel we understand. The player’s physical involvement is the basis of the concept packaged by Skydance Interactive, and we find it both in combat and in inventory management. Even if you can play sitting down, we recommend that you opt for the standing posture so you don’t miss any nuance of the mechanics. We are always impressed by the work done in characterizing the instruments of death, starting from the actual use made of them in the field. Each rifle or pistol has its own method of reloading, while bladed weapons may require the use of one or two arms and the execution of a more or less surgical and decisive movement. The believable way in which enemies react to hits adds the icing on the cake to the overall feedback of the clashes, extremely solid and satisfying.

During the exploration there is also the possibility of climbing over the windowsills or climbing the ledges of the houses to reach elevated positions, discover rooms full of useful objects and take a breather. Even to change weapons and manage resources inside the backpack we will have to replicate the relative physical gesture what we would do in reality.

The inventory is practically mapped on our body: the melee tool will be behind the back, the guns inside the holsters, while to heal ourselves we will have to unroll the bandages around our wrist. Nothing is left to chance and nothing is sacrificed on the altar of simplification. The commitment required on the physical and sensory front is evident, and it is to be taken into account in the light of a longevity that can average 10-15 hours, depending on how willing you are to concentrate on secondary tasks. But if you want to enjoy this more immersive VR survival horror, sweat is the inevitable price to pay.