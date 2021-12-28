The wait is over: Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are now official

The Xiaomi 12 is already a reality: rivers of ink and leaks have been written about it, but the Chinese brand has officially presented both models today. Along with the presentation of MIUI 13, Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, two very well differentiated terminals, excellent and expected at the same time. In this way, the new flagships of the Chinese brand stand out for their restrained size and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi 12: we already have a new flagship

Xiaomi 12

Specifically, this Xiaomi 12 comes with a 6.28-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD + AMOLED panel with a good 1,100 nits of brightness. It stands out for its weight of 180 grams and 6.69mm wide and the latest protection in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screens.

And in terms of power, it comes to destroy everything that lies ahead. Mount the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which also changes its name. The battery is not short either with 4,500 mAh of battery, fast charging of 67W, 50W of wireless charging and another 10W of reversible charging.

What about the camera? Also a pleasant surprise, with a 50 megapixel main sensor thanks to the Sony IMX766 sensor, exactly like the Oppo Find X3 Pro. And in terms of customization layer, MIUI 13, the new and latest version that will come on Android 12.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: flagship killer

Xiaomi 12 Pro

And if you were looking for a leap in quality and size, the 12 Pro is for you. They are quite substantial changes, with an already 6.73-inch AMOLED MicroLends screen with QHD resolution and 1200 Hz refresh rate, but with 1,500 nits of brightness that will be very noticeable on a day-to-day basis. Also, the touch refresh rate is 480 Hz.

In terms of power, we will not notice much difference, since it mounts the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, specially designed for gaming and very, very demanding tasks. Where there is a big difference is in the fast charging of 120W, with another 50W of wireless charging and 10W of reversible charging.

In the cameras section, 3 sensors. A main Sony IMX707, another 1 / 1.28-inch sensor much larger than that of the Xiaomi 12 in its access version and a 32 MP hole-shaped front sensor, as well as a wide-angle lens with improvements in computational photography with software. MIUI 13.

Price

Let’s go to what may interest many: the price. The Xiaomi 12 in the 8GB + 12GB version the price will be € 510, in the 8GB + 256GB version it will be € 500 and the 12GB + 256GB will be € 610.

In the top of the range model, the Xiaomi 12 Pro the 8GB + 128GB version can be purchased for € 651, the 8GB + 256GB for € 692 and the highest of the range, the 12GB + 256GB, for € 748.

