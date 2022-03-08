The Vivo Y01 arrives in Spain: a cheap Android Go mobile with a battery for a while

A new simple mobile from Vivo has just landed in Spain. Its about I live Y01 with Android Goan entry-level mobile that has become part of the Yoigo operator’s catalog of terminals.

The Vivo Y01 is a cheap mobile – it costs just over 100 euros – that does not give up a nice and updated design and a great battery with 5,000 mAh capacity. It comes with Android 11 Go pre-installed.

Vivo Y01 technical sheet

Alive Y01 Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm

178g Processor Helium P35 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

10W load OS Android 11Go

Funtouch OS 11.1 connectivity LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

MicroUSB Others – Price €119

Vivo’s new simple mobile

Vivo has been in Spain for a couple of years now, where its product catalog is growing little by little. In this catalog, the Vivo Y series corresponds to the cheapest terminals, of which the Vivo Y01 would be the most basic of the basic ones. It is, after all, a mobile with Android Goalbeit with the FunTouch OS 11.1 customization on top.

The Vivo Y01 is therefore a simple mobile, for those who do not need much. Have a MediaTek Helio P35 per processor and 3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of storage expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB.

The terminal has an LCD screen with a diagonal of 6.51 inches and HD+ resolution, with a notch in the form of a drop that surrounds the front camera, 5 megapixels. The rear camera has a single 13-megapixel lens.

One of the strong points of the terminal is its 5,000mAh battery of capacity, which does not have any type of fast charge. Something to expect, since it uses a MicroUSB connector. The terminal does not have NFC or a fingerprint reader, something normal considering the price range in which it moves.

Versions and prices of Vivo Y01

The Vivo Y01 is available in Spain with Yoigo, for the moment only in black. With a single payment, your price is €119 (plus the corresponding fee). With a stay of 24 months, you can go down to 1 euro per month with the unlimited rate (which costs 25 euros per month).

