The Viña del Mar Festival will now be streamed: where can you watch it?

The Viña del Mar festival will be resumed next year in Chile, and will have the special feature that it will be broadcast simultaneously in streaming. (EFE/Felipe Trueba)

Via Star+the International Song Festival of Viña del Mar It can be seen in Latin America (including Chile, the country from which it is broadcast). The broadcast of the event will be part of the Star+ Live Music section, dedicated to sharing the live music of Latin American artists. They will be the following editions of 2023 and 2024 that will be available in digital format.

Next year, Chili will host the 62nd delivery of the famous festival under the leadership of Mary Louise Godoy Y Martin Carcamo. It will take place between February 19 and 24, 2023 in the city of Viña del Marlocated in the Valparaíso region on the Central Coast. In previous years, the award ceremony and special concerts could only be televised and could only be enjoyed on cable at the international level. Star+ will be the only platform to stream it from now on.

The musical event is one of the most recognized in Latin America. (AFP/Javier Torres)streamed-where.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">
The musical event is one of the most recognized in Latin America. (AFP/Javier Torres)

“In line with our main objective of offering the public the most relevant content in all of our entertainment offerings, we are proud to announce that the prestigious Viña del Mar festival will be part of our streaming service offering. streaming Star+, through the Star+ Live Music proposal, which is adding more and more content of this type,” said Natalia Scalia, Senior Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

What to expect from the Viña del Mar 2023 edition?

Between February 19 and 24, the Spanish-speaking public will be able to vibrate again with the best of music at the festival Viña del Mar in its 62nd version with the presence of musical guests and international artists. Star+ subscribers will not only be able to watch the show live, but they can enjoy those six nights in streaming live through any smart device. In addition, it will allow you to see a video summary to show “the best of the festival”.

Star+ will be the first digital platform to broadcast the Chilean festival. (AFP/Javier Torres)
Star+ will be the first digital platform to broadcast the Chilean festival. (AFP/Javier Torres)

In Chile, it will also be broadcast on STAR Channel, pay signal, and through the screens of the organizing channels (National Television of Chile and Channel 13). For the rest of the 17 Spanish-speaking countries, it will be seen from the catalog of Star+platform was launched in 2021 in the region and differentiated itself from its competitors by having live events in the broad sports field and musical presentations.

