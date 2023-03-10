The video of the wooden samurai that is fashionable on YouTube

There are times when someone’s genius allows us to daydream, and on those occasions their work is worth spreading.

This is what has happened now, but before commenting on the details, watch this video:

- Advertisement -

As you can see, creativity in the world of cinema has no limits, and this video is proof of that.

It is Hidari’s project, a stop motion samurai film that promises to take the viewer on a unique and exciting experience, a short film that is presented as an impressive preview of what could be the final film. The story of Jingoro Hidari, a Japanese sculptor seeking revenge and justice after being betrayed, is an exciting storyline that could be the start of something much bigger.

The interesting thing about this project is that it has been funded by the community through Kickstarter, which allows creators to have more freedom and creative control in their project and fans to contribute and support projects that interest them.

The fact that the film’s animation is being developed by stop motion studio Tecarat suggests that the animation quality could be exceptional. Although they estimate the film for 2028. It seems to be a distant deadline for the completion of the project, although it is understandable that a stop motion film requires time and dedication.

- Advertisement -

In this sense, Hidari is a sample of how creativity, teamwork and innovation can be a winning combination. This project is proof that when you work with passion and dedication, the limits are only mental.

In the category: things that the AI ​​will never be able to do (hehe).