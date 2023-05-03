The use of artificial intelligence in poetry: TotoPoetry

Poetry is an art that has been valued throughout the centuries, as the creation of poetry is not an easy task. That is why the AI ​​researchers at INSEAD have developed an application called TotoPoetry that aims to create poetry through a rule-based approach. The goal of this app is to create reliable and accurate poetry in terms of rhyme and poetic structure.

TotoPoetry: A rules-based approach

TotoPoetry is an artificial intelligence application that uses a rule-based approach to generate poetry. This approach is based on explicit rules that dictate the structure, rhyme, and rhythm of the poetry generated. Unlike other AI approaches, TotoPoetry does not use deep learning and instead focuses on applying explicit rules to generate poetry.

TotoPoetry’s Achievements

Philip M. Parker, Chaired Professor of Management Sciences at INSEAD and founder of the TotoGEO AI lab, says that TotoPoetry has achieved three significant milestones. First of all, the app has created the longest poem in the world. Second, he has created the first unabridged dictionary consisting of definitions written in verse in more than 20 genres of poetry. Lastly, he has created the largest collection of poetry written by a single source.

TotoPoetry vs. ChatGPT

The rule-based approach used by TotoPoetry is superior to other AI approaches, such as deep learning, because it is capable of more accurately generating poetry in terms of rhyme and poetic structure. As an example, when asked to write a poem about love, TotoPoetry and ChatGPT produce very different results. Remember that ChatGPT can make poetry, as I mentioned in this article.

While the poetry generated by ChatGPT does not adhere to the rigid structure of limerick (a well-known poetic form in the Anglo-Saxon world), the poetry generated by TotoPoetry does. Also, TotoPoetry uses the word “affection” to define love, while ChatGPT does not offer a clear definition. This difference demonstrates the advantage of using a rule-based approach to generating poetry.

The TotoGEO Promise

INSEAD’s TotoGEO AI lab has developed several AI applications, including TotoPoetry, a powerful search engine, a newspaper generator, and a Wikipedia-like website. These applications have been designed to provide accurate and reliable information in a variety of formats.

Creating an AI application to generate poetry is an impressive undertaking that highlights the technology’s ability to emulate human artistry, although in that sector I highly doubt it can beat us.