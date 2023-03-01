The USB Type-C port of the iPhone 15 might need special cables, why?

- Advertisement -

It’s not a new thing to say that Apple is pretty particular about the technologies it uses in its devices, and now that it’s forced to port usb type c in the iPhone 15, could not be less. From what it seems, the Cupertino company is going to use a certification standard which may not be to the liking of some.

The truth is that this connection interface, if there is something positive, in addition to offering excellent behavior in data transfer and in energy transfer, is the high compatibility it offers. And to this, it is added that You do not have major problems in the use of cables as long as they are compatible with the standard that uses USB type C. But, apparently, in the new iPhone things could not be exactly like this.

Apple would leave its mark on the USB type C of the iPhone

This would occur due to the use of the mfi certification so that they can take advantage of all the benefits offered by the new connection interface that reaches the phones of the firm directed by Tim Cook due to the mandate of the European Union. This means that if you use a third-party cable that does not offer the corresponding compatibility, there will be limits to both the speed with the data and the power when charging the phone.

The source of information It is the same one that revealed that the Dynamic Island would arrive on the iPhone 14, so in principle it knows what it is talking about. It is important to emphasize that this does not mean that the new connection interface does not offer its maximum potential (similar to Thunderbolt 3), since it is certain that it will be better in all sections if compared to Lightning, but there will be limitations… something quite common when talking about Apple. In addition, this can make many decide to buy an official cable from the company, which surely will not be especially cheap.

The fact is that it seems that, as with the accessories that are part of products such as AirPods, if compatibility with the MFi standard is not included, the limitation in operation will be a reality. This, according to the North American firm, is done so that security is maximum possible for users.

A way to stay away from the rest

If what we say is confirmed with the arrival of the iPhone 15 in September, Apple would get stand independently from other manufacturers, something that is always liked in the Cupertino company. Exclusivity is the hallmark of the bitten apple firm and, logically, it will try not to lose it to continue with its excellent brand image.

