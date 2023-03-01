The USB-C port of the iPhone 15 Pro will need a special cable to achieve maximum speed

- Advertisement -

Apple has to comply with EU legislation that requires the use of a USB-C port on smartphones, including iPhones. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will already come with a USB port, although it will not really be mandatory until next year.

However, the well-known leaker ShrimpApplePro has reported that even though the iPhone 15 has a USB-C port, it will depend on the MFi (Made for iPhone) certification to operate at maximum capacity. That means non-certified cables and power adapters will likely face upload and data transfer limits.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, tweeted last year that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus would achieve maximum USB 2.0 transfer speeds, the same as Apple’s current Lightning standard, while the and 15 Pro Max will feature USB-C 3.2 and Thunderbolt 3 speeds.

- Advertisement -

ShrimpApplePro reports that accessories such as EarPods-will-not-be-in-the-boxes-of-the-iphone-12/">EarPods and cables are already being manufactured based on the standard. Any cable that is not MFi certified will be “limited on data and upload speed.”

In addition to helping standardize cables, MFi certifies all kinds of gadgets and accessories to indicate what is safe for Apple users, including headphones, speakers and even smart home devices.

While it’s easy to see this as a way Apple is restricting the use of third-party accessories, many Android manufacturers practice the same exclusivity with chargers and charging cables for maximum speed.

- Advertisement -



