The USB-C connector could reach the iPhone in 2023

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Next year could be the disappearance of the iPhone’s proprietary Lightning port, in favor of USB-C. So says the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, usually well informed by his sources within the industry related to Apple.

The USB-C port would improve the charging and data transfer of the iPhone

Through a series of tweets, he has advanced that this transition will take place next year, according to sources related to Ming-Chi Kuo. component orders that Apple would be doing for its future products.

The inclusion of a USB-C port would improve both the charging of the iPhone and the transfer of data And it would not be a surprise given that, in addition to the insistent rumors in recent years, the USB C port is already present on other devices of the brand like your MacBook laptops and iPad tablets.

(1/2)

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

At the moment Apple is the only brand that keeps its smartphones outside the industry standard that the USB-C port has become, a connector that already has a schedule set by the European Union to become the only type of connector present in any type of electronic device.

Within the resistance that Apple has presented towards the adoption of the USB-C port on its iPhone, it has also been rumored for a long time that, instead of betting on this connector, it would go to a device completely devoid of connectors. A path whose first step was the disappearance of the headphone connection jack in 2015. In this direction, it would be expanded with the inclusion of wireless charging in all terminals in 2016.

The truth is that last year Ming-Chi Kuo himself had also predicted that Apple was not considering the inclusion of a USB-C port in the iPhone and that wireless charging and wireless data transfer would be chosen. But it should also be remembered that when Phil Schiller, Apple’s Director of Worldwide Marketing, presented the Lightning port in September 2021, he defined it as “a connector for the next decade.” And almost 11 years have passed since then.

.