MobileAndroid

The US FDA approves the first mobile app for insulin delivery

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The Food and Drug Administration, the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, has authorized a smartphone app that allows you to schedule the administration of insulin for your insulin pump t: slim X2.

The app, developed by Tandem Diabetes Care, which also made the pump, is the first of its kind for iOS and Android. Previously, the company said in a statement, administration had to be handled manually via the insulin pump.

The t: slim X2 pump from Tandem Diabetes Care

Thanks to this update, the owners of the Tandem Diabetes Car pump will be able to program or cancel the bolus doses of insulin, those that are taken during meals and which are essential to keep blood glucose levels under control.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a California-based leader in diabetic devices and its mobile app t: connect already allows you to monitor the progress of the blood sugar level (which could also happen in the future via an Apple Watch), the history of insulin delivery and any warnings and alarms. The app is available in the US for both iOS and Android.

This is the comment from John Sheridan, president and CEO of the company:

“The clearance obtained by the FDA further validates our commitment to innovation and the diabetes community by providing one of the expected and required functionality enhancements.”

The free update of the app and the pump firmware will be initially released to a selected number of users during the spring with a progressive expansion in the following months.

Previous articleOppo prepares the next low-cost 4G smartphone: specifications and images
Abraham

Related articles

Android

The US FDA approves the first mobile app for insulin delivery

The Food and Drug Administration, the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical...
Android

Oppo prepares the next low-cost 4G smartphone: specifications and images

Thinking only about the name that would have been chosen for Oppo's next budget smartphone, A76, one would...
Android

MediaTek, first affordable 6nm SoC in the second half of the year | Rumor

By the third quarter of this year, the first MediaTek SoC in the budget 6 nanometer G series:...
Android

Android 13 will increase security for digital identity documents

It seems that with Android 13 the rules for allowing the saving of digital documents on the smartphone...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.