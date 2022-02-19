The US FDA approves the first mobile app for insulin delivery

The Food and Drug Administration, the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, has authorized a smartphone app that allows you to schedule the administration of insulin for your insulin pump t: slim X2.

The app, developed by Tandem Diabetes Care, which also made the pump, is the first of its kind for iOS and Android. Previously, the company said in a statement, administration had to be handled manually via the insulin pump.

The t: slim X2 pump from Tandem Diabetes Care

Thanks to this update, the owners of the Tandem Diabetes Car pump will be able to program or cancel the bolus doses of insulin, those that are taken during meals and which are essential to keep blood glucose levels under control.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a California-based leader in diabetic devices and its mobile app t: connect already allows you to monitor the progress of the blood sugar level (which could also happen in the future via an Apple Watch), the history of insulin delivery and any warnings and alarms. The app is available in the US for both iOS and Android.

This is the comment from John Sheridan, president and CEO of the company:

“The clearance obtained by the FDA further validates our commitment to innovation and the diabetes community by providing one of the expected and required functionality enhancements.”

The free update of the app and the pump firmware will be initially released to a selected number of users during the spring with a progressive expansion in the following months.