The update to Android Auto 8.0 begins to be available: the beta sighted

The usual thing is that Google starts an days after having inaugurated the stable version, but that did not happen after the release of 7.9. We were waiting for Android Auto 8.0, a major change in interface design was anticipated with the expected activation of Coolwalk. And, for the moment, one of the two wishes has been fulfilled.

Get in the car and have the most practical applications on the vehicle screen it’s one of the best uses for so-called “infotainment systems,” the platforms that carmakers now include in their cars. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are the most widely used, although there are other equally important alternatives. That you have Android Auto and you also expected the update to version 8.0? We have good news.

Android Auto 8.0: no visible improvements awaiting Google servers

Top Horizontal Coolwalk; below, vertical Coolwalk. Both interfaces are not operational yet

Given the importance that Android Auto has acquired in the automotive scene, and that a good part of the modern fleet of vehicles comes as standard with this system installed, Google has cut access to experimental options within its betas. From our own experience looking for new code, Google blocks internal changes so you don’t see what’s to come. And the same goes for this first beta of Android Auto 8.0.

As usual, there are no visible changes as soon as you update the phone app. There is neither a button from which to activate Coolwalk nor are there changes in design, use or functionality.. Despite the round version, Android Auto 8.0 in beta lands without celebrations. for now

If the Coolwalk design is introduced, Google would activate it from its servers. At the moment it is too early to know if the update code will mean an evolution of the app: as is often the case with Android Auto, we will still have to wait; without it ceasing to be important that the update has begun its deployment.

Version 8.0 has already been spotted by early Android Auto beta users, as was recorded on Reddit. Said private beta remains closed and, for now, the apk has not yet been distributed on pages like Apk Mirror: it’s time to refresh to download the latest version as soon as it’s available.

Keep in mind that the Android Auto beta implies a certain risk, since it is still experimental software in testing. Take this into account before updating your mobile application: if something goes wrong in Android Auto you can experience significant distractions while you are driving.

