The unjustified price increase of the iPhone 14 in Spain: the Pro are unattainable

Many thought that it would not be true, but it had already been rumored that the price of the newly released iPhone 14 It would mark a historic milestone. And it has not been for less, since the cheapest model of this new generation of smartphones does not fall below 1,000 euros . However, for many factors that have affected this rise, the truth is that everything has led to one thing, these are the most expensive models.

- Advertisement - It may seem better or worse to many users, but leaving aside the reasons for each user to give their opinion on the matter, what is clear is that, if before the price of the iPhone It was not for everyone, now it is much less so, especially in the models of this new generation of Apple. For this reason, many wonder if the price is really justified and, above all, if it is worth buying iPhone 14. OneDrive updates on Android: now you can cast content to the Chromecast directly from the cloud Few news on the iPhone 14 For many, this increase has no justification, since the simplest model of this series does not fall below 1,000 euros. And, what is worse, there is little news. Not even the Apple chip has changed from the previous generation. Basically, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus repeat the A15 Bionic chip that we found in the 13 Apple Pro. Although, with respect to the Pro models of this new series, there has been an important change, since they release the A16 Bionic chip.

- Advertisement -

Many believed when they saw Apple’s presentation announcing its new models that they could make a direct conversion of iPhone prices from dollars to euros, applying the current exchange rate. However, there are factors that have not been taken into account. Basically, because in the United States the retail price is never given, since each state has different tax rates. In other words, taxes are not applied to the price they offer, on the other hand in Europe and, in Spain, yes. Although, if we do the direct translation, we still find the price is much higher. And it is much more so in the Pro models.

In addition, there are several details in which, The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus that start at 1,009 and 1,159 euros (the iPhone 13 started at 909 euros), they are still one step below Apple’s 13 Pro. For example, they do not have a 120 Hz screen. And it is that, after several years in which the cost of an apple brand phone was the same, or varied little, this climb never ceases to amaze. And although the important news has reached the Pro, such as the Always on Display mode or its new processor, there are an increase of more than 200 euros in the Pro Maxstarts at 1,469 euros, and just under 200 in the Pro, which starts at 1,319 euros (in the 128 GB models).

What has affected the price?

- Advertisement -

There are several factors that have led to the price rising so much in this new generation of Apple smartphones. One of the main culprits has been inflation that we are living A factor that has made the cost of production and transport much more expensive than in recent years. Another culprit has been parity between euro and dollarsince right now they are at par and there is usually little difference between the two currencies.

this precisely causes imported products from the United States to cost much more than what it cost a year ago. And the case of the iPhone is a clear example, since the price in the United States remains the same, like many other products that have risen in Spain. In addition, everything indicates that it will get worse. Not only because of the few changes from one generation to another of these mobiles, but because less and less news will arrive.