The United States will also consider adopting the single charger

Barely a week after the European Union has definitively approved its regulation in favor of the single charger, three senators from the United States have begun the path to do the same, with signs that USB-C becomes the standard used by the entire industry.

Said like this it may sound strange, because the truth is that USB-C is already the standard connector used by the entire industry, but not in all cases, which is where the intricacies lie. Specifically, in the position of Apple for continuing to support Lightningeven though it is technically out of date, it is not well known why, beyond the determining factors of position.

The proposal of the three Democratic senators does not specify any specific technology, but it does refer to applying “a common standard charger for the United States” and the options on both sides are more than obvious: the industry is not going to swallow a technology from Apple such as Lightning, which has also lagged behind the latest versions of USB in terms of performance.

But it is that not even Apple itself seems to have it all with itself when it comes to keeping Lightning over time. Thus, while the connector is still present in some of its most popular devices, the most recent editions of the iPad Air, Mini and Pro already come with the same USB-C connectors. Which does not mean, of course, that the company is not going to resist change in what is its home and largest market.

On the other hand, this is nothing more than a proposal that begins its journey now and that has a long way to go before being approved, if it is considered for debate. Nevertheless, there are wars that it doesn’t seem like Apple can win and the charger war is one of them. This one in particular just doesn’t make sense for a giant that will be able to continue selling cables, now with USB-C, at caviar prices.

The iPhone is the main obstacle that the proposal for a universal charger will face

It should be remembered that Apple is a member of the USB Implementers Forum and has therefore also contributed to the development of USB and USB-C technology. Adopting a USB-C charger would only be giving in to logic.

For the rest, there are those who hope that Apple will anticipate events, even if they are rushed due to the initiative at hand, and that the next generation of iPhone that will appear towards the end of 2023, will already come with the USB-C charger integrated, because, in fact, they are already testing it. But since there is not much confidence that Apple will do the right thing on its own…

Likewise, in terms of ecology, responsible consumption and planned obsolescence, the change towards a universal connector is the best solution that can be given: not only is it better technology, but it can be reused and despite the first impact that abandoning Lightning, in the medium term the situation would be better.

In any case, whether the measure is approved in the United States or not, Apple will not be able to continue selling devices in the European Union environment without the adoption of USB-C having been consummated, so actively or passively, except surprise , the change for a universal standard connector should happen yes or yes at the latest throughout 2024.