The ultra-powerful RedMagic 7 Pro with the Red Core 1 gaming chip arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Ordinary mobile phones are reaching power levels that overshadow the so-called ‘gaming’ models, but the latter continue to be especially important for different reasons. We are no longer just talking about design or mounting more RAM than anyone else, which happens in the RedMagic 7 Pro, but about specific features such as dedicated chips or advanced cooling systems.

After being presented in China, the RedMagic 7 now takes the path of internationality and arrives in Spain among many other countries. The new model of the oriental firm offers all its power in two versions, both with 16GB of RAM. The Obsidian version with 256GB is put up for sale on its website for 799 euros, while the Supernova version, with 512GB, goes up 100 euros to 899 euros. The official departure date is April 27, although we will have ‘early bird’ on the 22nd.

Power and unique features

The new RedMagic 7 Pro includes key specifications to perform at maximum power such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in front, or as the 16GB of RAM that we find in the two versions for sale. But we also have here a Red Core 1 chip, designed and built by the firm, which is responsible for offloading tasks to the main processor so that it can perform 100% dedicated to games.

The Red Core 1 is the one take control of the sound and tactile aspect of games at the time they are running. Also of the RGB lighting of the case, although this aspect is a bit secondary. Freeing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from these tasks allows the Qualcomm processor to focus on running the game’s graphics at the highest quality and thus squeeze the performance of a phone that oozes power from all its ports.

In addition, the RedMagic 7 Pro comes with a ‘multidimensional’ cooling system that combines a large vapor chamber (4,124 square millimeters in volume) and up to nine layers of heat sink materials, including graphene. Everything in this RedMagic 7 Pro is designed to fuel you with video games and be able to offer its maximum power with all of them.

Now, the RedMagic 7 Pro arrives in Spain. The phone will be available in its two versions from April 27 in the RedMagic online store, but we will also have a reduced price from April 22 that has not yet been announced. Prices are as follows: