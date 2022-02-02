Search here...
The two faces of the tablet and Chromebook market: collapse in Q4, but 2021 excellent

By: Abraham

The tablet market e Chromebook substantially follows the same trend as the smartphone one, reporting a decline in the last quarter (important for Chrome OS devices, -63.6%) which, however, does not prevent the sector from ending 2021 with growth compared to the previous year: + 3.2% for tablets, + 13.5% for Chromebooks. Here too, therefore, a two-sided result.

In Q4 2021 they were shipped 46 million tablets and 4.8 million Chromebooks (IDC data), thanks to a contraction in demand in the last part of the year. Despite this, 2021 closed positively for both sub-sectors, and for 2022 a further recovery is expected, fueled by new requests for devices for DDA, smart working and entertainment, especially in emerging countries.

TABLET MARKET
Q4 2021: -11.9%, 46 million units shipped
  • 2021: + 3.2%, 168.8 million

Market leader is Apple, which shipped 17.5 million iPads in the last quarter, achieving 38% market share. However, the decline of 8.6% was not enough to bring down the trend throughout the year: the Cupertino company reports in fact a + 8.4% overall made possible by 57.8 million tablets shipped (34.2% of shares).

You can now activate RSS support in Chrome

In second place it places Samsung, also down in Q4 (-21.6%) but growing between January and December (+ 3.8%). The market share for the whole of 2021 is 18.3%, higher than the 10.5% of Lenovo, third in both the quarter and all of 2021. The quarterly decline was significant for the Chinese company (-25.4%), as was the increase of 19.2% per year. They close the top 5 Amazon, the only one with the + sign both in Q4 and in 2021 (respectively + 1.3% and + 15.1%) and Huawei, whose collapse is evident above all on an annual basis (-32.1%) with 9.7 million tablets shipped and a market share which went from 8.7% in 2020 to the current 5.7%.

CHROMEBOOK MARKET

Even more evident are the changes in the Chromebook market:

  • Q4 2021: -63.6%, 4.8 million units shipped
  • 2021: + 13.5%, 37 million

Throughout the whole year it has been HP to hold the largest market share, 27.7% against 22.4% of Lenovo, 17.3% of Acer, 14.6% of Dell and 8.8% of Samsung. The greatest growth was reported by the latter (+ 77.2%), which last June presented the Chromebook Go with a 14 “display and Intel Celeron processor.

Analyzing the fourth quarter, Acer is in the lead which manages to “contain” the decline (so to speak: -43.3%) obtaining a market share of 26.3%, while Dell collapses (second, -63 , 6%), Lenovo (third, -73.5%) and HP (fifth, -86.7%). Samsung loses 22.4% and settles in fourth place.

Abraham

