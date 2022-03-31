Apple discontinued the iPhone 6 years ago, but there are still some people who use it as their primary smartphone since you can still install some apps from the App Store. Unfortunately, some users noted on Wednesday that the Twitter app is no longer compatible with the iPhone 6, as the app now requires a device running iOS 14.

As reported by users on the web, the Twitter app has simply stopped working on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. While you can still see some tweets in the timeline, almost every other part of the app is no longer working. The guys at 9to5Mac confirmed that Twitter is not working properly on iPhone 6.

The iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 say god to Twitter

Unfortunately, at this point, there’s not much iPhone 6 users can do. According to analysts, the Twitter app stopped supporting iOS 12 in early 2021, so iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 users can no longer run the latest version of the app from last year.

However, even with an older version of the app, these users still had full access to the social network, although some features were only available to those who had the latest version of the Twitter app installed. Following a Twitter update this week that also dropped support for iOS 13, the older version of the app that still runs on iOS 12 can no longer load all tweets.

An alternative uses Twitter in Safari

If for some reason you still have an iPhone running iOS 13, you can still get the latest version of the Twitter app by updating to iOS 15, as all devices compatible with iOS 13 support the latest version of iOS currently available. As for iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 users who are stuck on iOS 12, the only solution is to use Twitter through their website.

According to Apple, 63% of all iOS devices have iOS 15 installed, while only 7% run iOS 13 or earlier versions of the operating system, so the majority of Twitter users will not be affected by this decision.

Here’s the current breakdown of iOS adoption among “devices introduced in the last four years,” according to Apple:

72%iOS 15

26%iOS 14

2% before

And for iOS adoption across all devices, regardless of when they were released: