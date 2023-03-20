The true story of the first call from an iPhone: Steve Jobs was the protagonist

Steve Jobs surprised the world with the launch of the first iphone, with which he sought to give a before and after to the world of technology. Among the characteristics presented by the creator of this device made known the January 9, 2007 there were phone calls.

In the middle of the presentation, Steve Jobs had an idea during the presentation, which ended up being the first call ever made from an iPhone.

Jobs was showing the different applications that the cell phone had, the first was google mapswhich is now known as “maps”.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Apple updates Safari for security flaws and a configuration should be done soon

He also ran a test by entering the location of “mascone west and decided to find a starbucksin San Francisco and in the middle of the event “MacWorld”, people were fascinated with what could be done with this new cell phone.

On the iPhone screen all the locations where there was a place to drink coffee jumped, and Steve Jobs clicked on one of them, where you could see the exact address and phone number. And after that, he called a Starbucks, from the app.

Starbucks:

- Advertisement -

“Good morning Starbucks, how can I help you?”

Steve Jobs:

“Yes, I’d like to order 4,000 lattes to go, please. Neh, it’s a joke. I was wrong, thank you.”

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: How much does it cost to make an iPhone 14 Pro Max

And that’s how he made the first “joke” call live to a coffee distributor in the US before the public, who was surprised by what the creator did at that time.

Now the phraselet’s make a call” is the most remembered from that moment.

Apple is also working on the development of mixed reality glasses that merge the concept of augmented reality and virtual reality. Photo: Facebook New generation: Moto G Stylus 2023 has first possible leaked image with 50 MP camera

Apple in the coming years

operations in the company Cupertino They haven’t stopped since Jobs’ death, and the new devices are rumored to be released soon or are still in development. Among them is the launch of the including its regular models, Plus, Pro, Pro Max and possibly the Ultra, which would be presented during September of 2023.

He iPhone 15 would present novelties such as an integrated camera with a more powerful optical zoom thanks to the possible integration of a telescopic lens instead of a regular one as it was done until the current model of the iPhone 14 and that will expand the approach from between 3x and 5x to 10x for give higher quality to distant images.

A better processor chip (A17 Bionic), in addition to an even higher range than the Pro models, possibly called the iPhone 15 Ultra, would be other novelties.

On the other hand, Apple is also working on the development of mixed reality glasses that merge the concept of augmented reality and virtual reality with special functions and a completely new operating system that could be called rxOS.

According to analysts and technology experts such as Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this device would be delaying its launch due to problems with the integration of a crown that allows the transition between augmented reality mode and virtual reality.