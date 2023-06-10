The true face of Tutankhamen, they reconstruct it again in 3D

An international team of researchers has used modern technology to recreate what the famous Egyptian pharaoh might look like. tutankhamun. Through a combination of CT scans and meticulous measurements of his skull, they have brought to life a surprisingly detailed image of the young king.

A look at ancient Egyptian royalty

a unique skull

By examining the CT scans, the researchers found that Tutankhamen’s skull was longer than normal. This detail, added to the exceptionally large volume of his brain, seems to be natural features of the pharaoh. That is to say, are not the result of intentional cranial deformationscommon practice in some ancient cultures.

Facial reconstruction in detail

To get a more realistic image of Tutankhamen, the team created two facial approximations. The first, in gray, showed the pharaoh with his eyes closed in a neutral position. The second, a color version, gave him a more human appearance, with a dark skin tone, a shaved head, and the signature eyeliner of the time.

Technology at the service of archeology

Tutankhamen’s facial recreation is not the first, but it is one of the most detailed thanks to the use of advanced technology. This type of research allows archaeologists and historians to obtain a more complete and accurate picture of important historical figures. Technology, in this case, acts as a bridge between the past and the present, allowing us to see Tutankhamen as he might have been seen by his contemporaries.

Facial recreations are a valuable tool in archaeology, but they also remind us that beyond the artifacts and inscriptions, these historical figures were real human beings. Seeing Tutankhamen’s face connects us with him in a more personal way and helps us better understand the world in which he lived.

Source: Live Science