the trick to turn your router off and on remotely

Most of the electrical devices that we have at home we only connect them to the current when we are going to use them, except in some special cases in which they are always plugged in. One of these devices is, as a general rule, the router, which in fact tends to stay connected almost always, even when we are not at home. It would be great if these devices offered the possibility of being able to them off or on by default, but thanks to this “ ” you will be able to do it without problems .

Whether for security or simply to save energy, you may prefer to have your router turned off when you are not at home. This makes all the sense in the world, since even if the router is not being used, it consumes energy if it is turned on (like all devices that have pilot lights on). It also makes a lot of sense for security, since the longer the router is connected the more likely it is that any cybercriminal will attack you. For this reason, there is something that you can use if you want to be able to turn your router off or on remotely, although you will have to go to the checkout beforehand if you do not have one at home. Apex Legends Mobile is coming to Android before May as a closed beta A smart plug to control your router Well yes, as you can read just above, the way we have to be able to control our router remotely is by using a smart plug. In case you don’t know it or don’t know what it is for, these devices allow us to being able to control and create routines for our devices, just by connecting them to these plugs. Actually, what we will be controlling will be the plug, which serves as an intermediary between the device that we are connecting to it and the electrical current in our house. To give a simple example, imagine that you are normally away from home from 9 in the morning until 6 in the afternoon. Thanks to this smart plug you will be able to create a routine that allows you to turn off the router during all those hours that no one is at home, putting an activation a little before 18 so that when you get home have it working as if nothing had happened.

The truth is that the advantages of this type of smart plugs are not just being able to program them on or off. These devices also allow us to set a maximum number of connection hours, as well as manually select when we want to turn a device off or on. through an app which in most cases is usually compatible for both Android and iOS.

Smart plugs.

Some models on the market also allow us to keep a detailed electrical consumption of everything we have connected to them. This is great, since through the mobile application we can track consumption in real time, which will allow us to know how much electricity a device uses when we are not at home from the palm of our hand.

These smart plugs are not excessively expensive. If we look at stores like Amazon, it is not difficult to find products well valued by other users with prices that they do not exceed by too much 10 euros per plug. A great option if you want to have full control of your router (or any other device) without being at home.