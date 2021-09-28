The trick to transcribe texts using the camera of an iPhone with iOS 15

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 13, Apple Watch and iPad, and on September 20, the apple brand made official the fifteenth version of ios, the new operating system update that everyone was waiting for. This software has a large number of very useful functions, one of them allows you to transcribe objects and text using only the device’s camera. Do you want to know how to do it? Here we will explain it.

This is a function called “Live Text” available exclusively on iOS 15, it has the ability to recognize objects, books, pets and transcribe any text that you focus with the rear camera.

The aforementioned recognition tool will save you a lot of time when you want to copy something that is written on a paper, blackboard, wall, etc., everything that you approach will be transcribed to the notes application automatically.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE LIVE TEXT TOOL

Open your iPhone’s camera and point to an area where there is legible text.

Press and hold on the text so that the viewfinder of the camera recognizes it.

Finally, a menu will open with the option to ‘Scan Document’, press it.

Ready, it only remains to go to the notes and verify the transcript.

If you have not yet downloaded iOS 15, then we will show you how to install it.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AND INSTALL IOS 15 ON YOUR IPHONE

The steps are quite simple; However, you must do it manually if you want to get the iOS 15 operating system right now, without delay and thus be like all your friends who already have the latest version. Do the following:

The first thing will be to turn on your iPhone with the screen unlocked.

Now, head over to the ‘Settings’.

Here you will see the section that says ‘General’.

When you press it, enter ‘Software Update’.

Then scroll down if you have iOS 14.8 (emergency version).

Procedure to download iOS 15 on your iPhone (Photo: Apple)