The trick to send your photos in HD or high quality by WhatsApp: steps

WhatsApp It continues to be one of the apps where we talk about any topic; However, in addition to emojis, the elements that are most shared in conversations are photos. They can be from a specific trip or just some kind of past birthday.

Did you know that you can send a photo without losing quality? So you are connected to Wi-Fi or your mobile data, WhatsApp Before, it only allowed you to send images to your friends, radically compressing not only their size but also their resolution.

SIGHT: Learn the method to recover all deleted photos from WhatsApp

Now it is possible to share what you want without losing the pixels in which an image was recorded. In this way, your friend will never be able to appreciate the blurred photo again and will be able to share it on other networks in its original form.

HOW TO SEND PHOTOS IN HD OR HIGH QUALITY IN WHATSAPP

To be able to send all kinds of photos and videos in high quality, you should know that this could influence the data of the person who receives them since, when sending them in original resolution, it will weigh slightly more than normal in WhatsApp . So follow all the steps to change it:

The first thing will be to install WhatsApp or get the latest version from Google Play or iOS Store

Now you just have to go to Settings or Settings .

. There he enters Storage and data .

. Then click where it says File upload quality.

In this way you can choose in what quality you want your WhatsApp files to be sent. (Photo: MAG)