The trick to send a one-touch screenshot with Gboard

The Gboard developed by Google is a smart and fast typing application that has emojis, gifs, gesture writing, voice dictation and many other functions. In addition, it has the ability to instantly paste any text that you have copied, it means that you will no longer have to press for a few seconds on the keyboard to see the option to paste, did you know that the app can also save the screenshots just recently taken on the clipboard? We will show you how below.

When you take a screenshot that you want to share with your WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc. contacts, you have to go to the gallery, look for the photo, share it and choose the contact, it is quite a long procedure for something so simple, but , Gboard It makes all these steps easy for you.

With the function of the aforementioned keyboard, called ‘Save screenshots’, you will avoid these tedious steps and automatically when you make a Screenshot it will be stored at the top of Gboard, you just have to press it to send it to your contact quickly.

HOW TO SEND A SCREENSHOT INSTANTLY

First, make sure Gboard do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store. Then enter any platform to write a message, in this example we will use the instant messaging application WhatsApp.

Then, press the ‘Settings’ nut icon as shown in the image attached below.

A new window will open with several sections, choose the one that says ‘Clipboard’.

Now, three options will appear, by default the last one will be deactivated, this is the one that allows you to save screenshots on the clipboard.

Finally, activate it and grant the permissions to your gallery.

The steps for the screenshots to be saved to the Gboard clipboard (Photo: Mag)