The trick to remove the TikTok logo from your videos

TikTok is a social network that has currently positioned itself as one of the best entertainment platforms, competing at the same rate as YouTube, likewise, some people use it to promote their products or services, taking advantage of the fact that the application has a wide reach for all types of audiences . As you remember, every time a video is created in the aforementioned app of Chinese origin, the watermark (logo) of the company will always appear, therefore, today we will teach you a simple trick to eliminate it forever.

If you are on this note it is because you want to remove the annoying watermark from TikTok that appears in different parts of a video if you have made it from the same platform. The app does not allow you to hide your username and your logo above, however, there are external applications that you can download through the Google Play Store to help you with this problem.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on mobiles with Android operating system, not Apple’s iOS or Huawei HarmonyOS. Knowing this, take a pencil and paper and write down the steps so that you can share your videos without watermarks.

HOW TO REMOVE THE TIKTOK WATERMARK

First, when you finish recording a video of TikTok download it so that you have it stored in your gallery.

download it so that you have it stored in your gallery. Then, go to the Google Play Store and install the ‘Remove & Add Watermark’ application.

Open it and it will ask you to grant it the permissions so that it can function normally.

Now, click where it says ‘Select video’.

Then, tap on ‘Remove logo’, several folders will open, choose ‘Gallery’.

The steps to remove the watermark from TikTok (Photo: Mag)

When you choose the video, it will open together with a shaded square, that figure fits in the logo or watermark of TikTok so that the application removes it.

so that the application removes it. The next step is to click on the ‘Save’ option located in the upper right corner and wait for ‘Remove’ to finish processing the video.

Finally, choose a platform so that you can share the video, it can be WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, etc.

On the left with watermark and on the right final result (Photo: Mag)

