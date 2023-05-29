The trick to make the Pixel’s fingerprint reader work is in your nose

- Advertisement -

While some devices, like the latest models in the Galaxy S range, use safer and faster ultrasonic sensors, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series feature a less robust optical sensor under the display.

These scanners aren’t necessarily bad, but sometimes they refuse to read your fingerprints and force you to enter your PIN. Now some users have found a way to make them work a little better.

Late last month, a user got frustrated with his Pixel phone because the fingerprint sensor wouldn’t work if his fingers were clean and dry. The user finally discovered that if you wipe your finger on the side of your nose and collect facial oil from it, the sensor immediately recognizes the print.

Google hasn’t acknowledged this solution, but many people responded in Reddit comments saying that the trick worked for them.

However, while this trick may have worked for some users, others refuse to try it and suggest that those with dry hands use moisturizer instead of running their fingers over their faces.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro managed to improve the fingerprint scanner a bit, but they still use the same optical technology as their predecessors. With the Pixel 8 series likely to launch this fall, Google might be upgrading to an ultrasonic sensor to avoid further issues.

