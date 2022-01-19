The trick to install icon packs on Samsung Galaxy: how to do it if you have One UI 4

With the latest update to its software layer, Samsung has included an option that was only found on its folding phones: One UI 4 allows installing icon packs, those shortcut packs that are available on the Google Play Store. Do you want to thoroughly personalize your Samsung Galaxy?

It is not that Samsung includes few options to adapt its phones to each user, that customization was always one of the keys to TouchWiz, Samsung Experience and, later, One UI. Installable themes, fonts and also icon packs. Until now they could be changed from the themes themselves, but everything changes with One UI 4: Samsung has included customization with icon packs. And it’s really versatile.

Download icons from Google Play and apply them directly to One UI

The Samsung Galaxy had the option of downloading icon packs from the Android store and then applying them to the device, but always with a drawback: it was essential to use a launcher, the native interface was incompatible (Nova Launcher is a good example). With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the brand allowed icon packs to be installed on these foldables. After the update to One UI 4 it is available to everyone.

Although One UI 4 is compatible with the aforementioned Google Play icon packs, these cannot be installed directly: an app is needed to act as an intermediary. Samsung entrusted the task to Theme Park, an app included in the Good Lock software package and that adds even more customization options to Samsung Galaxy devices.

You have a Samsung Galaxy with One UI 4, you downloaded your favorite icon packs and you want to apply them to the phone without having to change the launcher. So let’s see the process:

Install Good Lock from the Galaxy Store.

Open Good Lock, scroll to the “Family” tab and download theme park .

. Once installed, open “Theme Park” and accept the storage access permission, which is required for the app to work.

Look at the lower menu: go to the “Icon” section.

Click on the “Create new” button.

When the editor options load, look at the top shortcut, the one that appears in blue and is labeled “Iconpack”. Press there.

“Theme Park” will show you all installed icon packs. Click on any of them and it will be applied to the theme you are creating (or download new ones with the “Download” option).

(or download new ones with the “Download” option). You can change the shape of the icons with the different “Shape” models. Choose the one you prefer.

Once everything is ready, click on the download icon above and give your icon theme a name.

“Theme Park” will apply all the changes made to the theme and add it to the list of custom ones. Click on it and finally choose “Apply” to apply it to your Samsung Galaxy.

In the event that you want to return to the default icons of your Samsung Galaxy, go back to the “Icon” section of “Theme Park”, click on any of your creations and, finally, click on “Release”.

You must bear in mind that the application will change all the icons on the phone depending on the ones that the pack comes with as standard. Therefore, those that are not available in the package may be left without an image for direct access. In order to solve it, choose a “Shape” instead of leaving the default (the one that appears on the far left and surrounded by a line of red dots).

Click on “Release” to return to the default icons

With Theme Park you can apply any icon pack that you have downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app is owned by Samsung and is a great addition to the One UI 4 series options. And not only this app, we recommend that you take a look at the rest of the Good Lock software: it is one of the best accessories for your mobile.

Via | AndroidPolice