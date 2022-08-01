The trick to find an old tweet on the social network

Twitter advanced search. (photo: Crandi Academy)

Twitter is a microblogging that has existed for several years among users, both in Android, iOS Y pc. For this reason, Internet users often try to search for posts that were made years ago or old s that were shared by some of their friends.

Although the network It has a general search engine, it also has a more specific search system. How does it work? In the following paragraphs TechSmart will explain it.

The ‘Advanced Search’ on Twitter

The best way to find a tweet is to use the Advanced search. With this tool you can search and find any publication. Simply refine your search using the available filters.

– from the website

If we use the search engine from the web, we can see how the results of Featured Videos, Most Recent, People, Photos or Videos appear.

However, if you click on the three horizontal dots Located on the right side of the bar, you can configure an advanced search with all the filters offered by the application.

Trick-to-find-an-old-tweet-on-the-social.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Advanced search on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter/Jose Arana) Trick-to-find-an-old-tweet-on-the-social.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

– From Android or iPhone

In this case you have to enter and obtain the different results of Featured, Last, Person, Photo and Video.

Just like on the web, you can click More options, Then in Search Settings to allow the user to hide published content that may offend the sensibilities of certain people and remove blocked and muted accounts.

Advanced search on Twitter from an iPhone. (photo: Journalism Classes)

Once inside, you can filter by word, account, interaction, date and other filters. Using only one filter can result in a failed search. So the best option is to search by mixing them:

Words

– All words: tweets containing all the words entered will be searched.

– Exact phrase: the tweets that contain the entered phrase will be searched.

– Any of these words: Tweets containing one or all of the words entered will be searched.

– None of these words: the tweets in which none of the selected words appear will be searched.

– Hashtags: the tweets that contain the written tags will be searched.

– Language: tweets written in the selected language will be searched, by default all languages ​​will be taken into account.

accounts

– From these accounts: the tweets that have been sent from the selected accounts will be searched.

– To these accounts: the tweets that have replied to the selected accounts will be searched.

– Mention of these accounts: the tweets that mention the selected accounts will be searched.

Interaction

– Minimum of words: you can indicate how many answers are necessary for the tweets to be displayed.

– Minimum ‘likes’: you can indicate how many ‘likes’ are necessary for the tweets to be displayed.

– Minimum ‘retweets’: you can indicate how many ‘retweets’ are necessary for the tweets to be displayed.

dates

– Tweets can be filtered according to the dates they were published.

other filters

– Tweets can be filtered by whether they have had responses or not.

– Tweets can be filtered by whether or not you have added a link.

Advanced search on Twitter. (photo: Today’s Marketers)

This is how you can create GIFs on Twitter from the iOS operating system

As posted via Twitter Support, to create a GIF you simply have to touch the camera icon and access the gif option, displayed alongside traditional video capture and recording.

Once created, the user will be able to preview it to verify that the final result is the desired one; if so, it can be inserted directly into the tweet or reply. Otherwise, and if you are not satisfied with the final version, you can do it again.