The trick to erase the history of your activity in Google and that no more advertising appears

When you want to search for something online, you do it through the most used browser in the world, we mean Google, that well-known platform that allows you to find any type of information related to the topic of your interest. Did you know that the company detects all your movements on the web? And the most interesting part is that by approving their privacy policies you also accepted the following: “When you use Google services, you trust us with your information”.

Google stores all your searches in a tab called ‘My activity’ or ‘My activity’, therefore, today we will show you the steps so that you can eliminate all the information that is accumulating here, so the company of the big ‘G’ does not will return to show those uncomfortable ads that appear from time to time after researching something on the web.

SIGHT: What is WhatsApp Copy and why has it become popular

Surely you are wondering, why better not deny the permissions to Google ?, simple, because that is not how the app works, as you remember, the search engine works with advertising, so when you look for a product or service it immediately appears. in the browser or on different platforms where you are such as: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

HOW TO DELETE ALL THE INFORMATION IN YOUR ACTIVITY

First, log into your account Google or click here to go directly to the ‘My activity’ tab.

or click to go directly to the ‘My activity’ tab. When you enter you will have three options: ‘Web and application activity’, ‘Location history’ and ‘YouTube history’, choose the first one.

Now, as you can see, everything you have been doing since you have been using Google appears, from searches in Google Play and browser and even logging in to some social networks through Google .

. Lower the space bar a little and go to the ‘Filter by date and product’ section, on the right click the ‘Delete’ option.

You can delete the activity of the ‘Last hour’, ‘Last day’, ‘From the beginning’ (all) and ‘Custom period’, it means you can choose to delete all the activity of a certain date

It is recommended to delete ‘From the beginning’ (Photo: Mag)



Specific date to erase the history (Photo: Mag)

Clearing the history of your activity has no consequence, even if you notice it Google at the moment of choosing any of the aforementioned options; However, what could happen is that you have to re-enter your passwords in some places, but, in terms of operation, you will not have problems.

Do you have problems with Google Chrome? If the browser crashes, crashes or simply does not open a web page and you get the following messages: “Proxy error in Google Chrome” or “This web page is not available”, click here to know the solutions and recommendations that help to solve this problem.