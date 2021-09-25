The trick so that the last connection time does not appear on Instagram

All applications belonging to the Facebook company such as: WhatsApp, Twitter and InstagramThey have a section to communicate directly with any of your contacts. The last social network that we just mentioned is capable of registering your last connection time, it means that the other user will know what time was the last time you stopped using Instagram, did you know that it is possible to deactivate and hide this data? Here we will teach you the step by step.

It is important to clarify that this procedure can be done from a mobile with an Android operating system such as Apple’s iOS, also, you will not have to download any other application external to Instagram, since it is a tool found inside your settings.

Many users do not know the aforementioned function because it is hidden between the settings of InstagramSome even believe that only WhatsApp is the only platform that has this benefit. Having clarified this, take a pencil and paper to write down the series of steps that we will teach you below.

HOW TO HIDE THE LAST CONNECTION TIME

First, make sure that Instagram does not have any pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store.

Then, open the application and touch your profile photo enclosed in a small circle in the lower right corner.

Now, press the three horizontal stripes located in the upper right.

Several options will be displayed, click on the one that says ‘Settings’ and then on ‘Privacy’.

Here, find and enter the section ‘Activity status’.

Finally, disable the only function there is.

Disable the option Show my activity status (Photo: Mag)

Done, now the accounts you follow and anyone you send messages to will not know the last time you were active or when was the last time you left the app. Also, keep in mind that if you deactivate the function, you will not be able to see the activity status of other accounts either.

Having trouble logging into Instagram? Is your account hacked, suspended or blocked? Do you need help to activate your account? All these questions and more inconveniences with the application can be solved in the help center, just click here.