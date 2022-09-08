The trick for your PC to automatically choose the best WiFi network available

Believe it or not, you will not always have to be aware and check on your own what is the best wifi to which you can connect from your PC. More than anything, because there is a that will make us stop worrying about this. More than anything, because we will easily get the computer to do it for us.

In addition, we are facing a method that works quite well. So the team will be able to correctly, , the best WiFi network that is available. In this way, we will always have the maximum guarantee that we will have the best connection at all times. And best of all, the process to achieve it is simple. The simple fact of having the best wireless connection at all times can be a very key factor, especially if we work all the time with the laptop or computer we have. Therefore, it is important that we do not have any type of Internet problem. In addition, if we are moving, and we do not have this method, we will be the ones who will have to change the connection that seems best to us at that moment, be it at home, at university, at work, at a friend's house. … However, thanks to this trick we will make the PC automatically choose the best WiFi connection availablenamely, to which we have access.

How to set it up on PC

In this case, we will need have a Windows computer, since it will be the equipment’s own system that will be in charge of selecting the wireless network with the best connection at that moment. And don’t worry, because it won’t be necessary to install anything on the computer to be able to complete this WiFi configuration.

Although, before carrying it out, a key element must be taken into account: the roaming aggressiveness. Basically, it is the level of speed that the device’s WiFi card looks for another access point with a better signal to get connected. Once we understand this point, it will be time to get down to work:

First, go to the Windows search engine and type Control Panel .

. Once inside this menu, tap on the tab Center network and sharing .

. Next, we will look at the options that appear on the left side of the screen and select the option Change adapter settings .

. Then, we will have to right click on the active WiFi adapter> Properties .

. At that moment, a pop-up window will open in which we will have to click on ‘ Set up… ‘.

‘. Here, we will go to Advanced Options and choose within Property, the option of Roaming aggressiveness .

. Once we choose it, in the Value tab, we will have to establish high or maximum. And then click OK.

Although, the process does not end here. Since, we will have to check first if the roaming speed has been improved. If so, we will have to restart the PC and continue with the trick for Windows. Once it has been turned on, we will have to go to the adapter configuration again: