The Tragedy of Macbeth for Apple TV +, new teaser for Joel Coen’s film

It is now less than a month before the arrival on Apple TV Plus of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the drama film directed by … brother Coen (for the first time in their career we find only Joel, without Ethan): and Apple celebrates with a new teaser trailer, lasting less than a minute. For some reason the service has decided with this title to break a rather consolidated and always the same promotional scheme – initial announcement, short teaser in the vaguely proximity of launch, long final trailer (around two minutes) a month after release.

With The Tragedy of MacBeth, on the other hand, we had an “official trailer” in September which, however, was itself very short, always under one minute, and then nothing else – until today. Unable to determine the causes of a change of schedule so obvious precisely for this film: perhaps it is because it is a story that is all too well known, or perhaps it comes from an express request of the director, whose career (together with that of his brother) is full of unconventional choices that try to break the mold.

The main actors in the new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous masterpiece are Denzel Washington, who plays Lord Macbeth, and Frances McDormand, moreover Joel Coen’s own wife since 1984. The rest of the cast includes: