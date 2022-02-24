Tech GiantsApple

The Tracking Transparency App will cost $ 10 billion in Meta this year

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Advertisers are fleeing Facebook and Instagram en masse: a report of the Wall Street Journal tells the very difficult first months of Meta’s social platforms since the introduction of the App Tracking Transparency, the new iOS feature (released with version 14.5) for which each app must obtain the explicit consent of the user for advertising tracking via cookies (which of course no one guarantees).

The Journal brings as an example several testimonies of small and medium-sized companies, which before iOS 14.5 spent all or most of their advertising budget on Meta’s platforms: a few months later, the costs for acquiring customers were more or less tenfold. The advertisements are much less targeted and therefore less effective, and you have to buy many more to reach the same users that you reached before. Apparently, it is Google who gains: that’s where businesses shift their advertising budgets.

Read:

Instagram starts testing for subscriptions: up to $ 100 / month for exclusive content

Facebook itself said it would predict that the impact of App Tracking Transparency on revenue this year will be as high as $ 10 billion all in all. He said it in the context of one of the most difficult quarterly in recent years, between the metaverse division with a very heavy loss, the abandonment of the crypto project and the first drop in users (albeit minimal) ever recorded. The stock market crash caused a capitalization loss of over $ 200 billion, albeit a very theoretical and unrealistic parameter.

According to analysts contacted by the newspaper, Apple’s move has completely upset the Facebook business model; which, moreover, is trying to radically change approach, with the whole question of the metaverse. Many predict that the ultimate goal of Zuckerberg and associates is to regain control of the users’ environment, in order to once again be able to deliver highly specific and targeted advertisements to them.

Meta’s spokespersons, however, responded by simply saying that “with the arrival of the App Tracking Transparency, companies of all sizes find it harder to reach their customers”.

Previous articleMotorola Edge 30 Pro: an elegant high-end full of power
Next articleAfter the war, the refugees arrive: Ukraine is right now a recipe for another health crisis
Abraham

Related articles

Health

After the war, the refugees arrive: Ukraine is right now a recipe for another health crisis

War is not only a geostrategic, economic and social issue; it also has profoundly sanitary...
Apple

The Tracking Transparency App will cost $ 10 billion in Meta this year

Advertisers are fleeing Facebook and Instagram en masse: a report of the Wall Street Journal tells the very...
Mobile

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: an elegant high-end full of power

Motorola has just announced the arrival of a phone on the market that aims to compete among...
5G News

Everything ready for MWC 2022

Everything is ready in Barcelona for the MWC 2022. The Mobile World Congress returns to the Catalan capital...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.