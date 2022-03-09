The Topton M6 mini-PC with Celeron N5015 barely occupies the space of a smartphone

When we talk about mini-PCs, some models usually come to mind that, although they have noticeably reduced designs and dimensions compared to full computers, still maintain less portable dimensions. But, What if they only took up as much as a smartphone? Although it seems impossible, the Topton M6 shows us that it is possible to keep an entire computer inside this ultra-compact format.

with a size that It barely reaches a size of 150 x 80 x 19 millimeters with a weight of 95 gramsmini-PC arrives equipped with a 10-watt quad-core Intel Celeron N5105 processorwith support for up to 16 GB of LPDDR4-2933 RAM, PCIe NVMe storage with two M.2 slots, and copper heat sinks and small fans inside the case for active cooling.

And it is that inside it is also found an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an extensive set of ports to ensure normal day-to-day use and some on-the-go productivity tasks, with one HDMI 2.0, one full-function USB Type-C and one for power input, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet input, and a 3.5 mm audio output.

In addition, it is a perfect ally for all profiles, with different versions available to choose from among the operating systems Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu, or even a free version without any pre-installed operating system. Qualities more than enough to be able to drive up to two 4K displays at 60Hz.

Availability and price

Currently we can find the Topton M6 for sale through AliExpress, with a starting price of just 187 euros for its most basic option with 8 GB of RAM and no SSDwhich makes it an interesting option for people who want to have their own storage and operating system.