The top 5 mobile cameras according to DxOMark, now with the iPhone 13 Pro

DxOMark is one of the most respected camera rating standards in the business, so its benchmark scores are closely followed. to see how good the photographic section of a mobile is or reflex camera.

Every year the list is updated with the top mobile cameras. And yes, after the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro, the specialists have decided to test the lenses of the Apple smartphone and they already have a verdict that removes the top 5 in the ranking. Here are the top-rated top of the range today.

Huawei P50 Pro, with 144 points

The king of kings, at least by the end of 2021, is the Huawei P50 Pro. With a score of 149 at the photo level, 107 zoom and 116 in the video category, this model offers really good detail in areas like white balance, exposure and dynamic range, medium and long-range telephoto lenses and effective video stabilization, among others.

In his in-depth test posted on DxOMark they also do not hide that the preview of the image may be different from the captured image. They even comment on slight exposure instabilities in some videos and occasional failures of autofocus in low light. Still, it ranks in the first box and is the highest-scoring device known to date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, 143 points

Although the Huawei P50 Pro has a slight advantage over this Xiaomi machine, we have to say that the design of the Mi 11 Ultra is much more attractive than its competitor. The guys from the Chinese firm have not saved anything when designing a terminal with near perfect score in the zoom category, as well as having ideal functionality for all light levels. This smartphone shines with a rear photographic section of the most striking, which makes the white balance and color reproduction of videos accurate, that there is excellent detail in the center of the frame in telephone shots and that the exposure and dynamic range are not disappointments in daylight, indoor and night shots.

Also, it has been said in the test presented months ago that there may be occasional autofocus failures in video, slight color tones and that some video images show artifacts, including flare.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, 139 points

In the middle we have the outstanding Mate 40 Pro +, from the Asian company Huawei. This 6.76-inch beast has achieved 144 points in photo, 98 in zoom and 115 in video, scoring overall 139 points thanks to its performance in the different photographic subcategories. As the folks at DxOMark reveal in their review, there are up to 9 items for which the camera stands out: wide dynamic range in all conditions, excellent detail in most conditions, good white balance and pleasant colors, fast and autofocus, effective video stabilization, among others.

As not everything is pink, this device has shallow depth of field, differences in sharpness between video frames and some preview images are different from those captured. The improved tele and ultrawide cameras on this model make the difference and make the mobile hold a good place on the podium.

iPhone 13 Pro, the new one on the list, 137 points

The most recent bet of those from Cupertino reduced the position to the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, who was in the fifth box and had to go down due to the launch of this mobile. The 137 points in the final result are based on your camera scoring 144 points, zoom averaging 76, and videos 119 points. Thanks to Sony’s custom sensors, strengths lie in excellent lens exposure management, fast and accurate autofocus, good white balance and color tones and great detail in outdoor and indoor conditions.

However, according to the DxOMark test, the main drawbacks are in Lens flare glitches and limited dynamic range in high contrast shots. The problems are mostly in the option to record videos, as there is also loss of sharpness, ghosting in low light recordings and lack of textures.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the younger brother also has a position with 136 points

If Huawei knows how to do very well, it is the photographic section of their mobiles. It is no coincidence that 3 of its flagships are ranked in the top 5 of DxOMark, and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro boasts its position by scoring 136 in the general test. In the long analysis carried out by the engineers, they concluded that the pros of the camera are, among others, wide dynamic range (even at night shots), excellent video stabilization, low noise levels and accurate depth estimation in bokeh mode.

As for the cons, we have images with out-of-focus tele-zoom, slight underexposure and limited dynamic range in videos with greater difficulty. Its triple rear camera of 50, 20 and 12 MP gave it a 140 in photo, 88 in zoom and 116 in video, which, by October 22, 2020, it was the best mobile to record videos according to the analysis.

Remember that the general score is based on the photo, zoom and video result, so you may see that a mobile is better in a specific area, but not taking into account all the criteria made in the test.