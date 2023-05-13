The Top 10 Best Tech Podcasts to Listen in 2023

- Advertisement -

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging to stay up to date on the latest developments in the technology industry. Fortunately, there are a variety of excellent tech podcasts available that can help you stay informed. In this article, we’ll be discussing the top 10 best tech podcasts to listen to in 2023.

Reply All

- Advertisement -

reply all podcastReply All is a podcast about the internet, hosted by PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, from online scams to the latest memes. With their engaging storytelling and in-depth reporting, Reply All is a must-listen for anyone interested in the world of technology.

One of the reasons Reply All is so popular is its ability to make complex tech topics accessible to a broad audience. The hosts do an excellent job of explaining technical concepts in a way that is easy to understand, making the podcast an excellent option for both tech experts and beginners.

The Vergecast

the vergecast podcastThe Vergecast is a weekly podcast from The Verge, a popular technology news website. Hosted by Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, the podcast covers the latest news in the world of technology and features interviews with industry experts.

- Advertisement -

The Vergecast is known for its insightful commentary and expert analysis of the latest tech developments. The podcast is particularly good at providing context and perspective on tech news stories, helping listeners understand the broader implications of the latest tech trends and innovations.

Accidental Tech Podcast

accidental tech podcastThe Accidental Tech Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Marco Arment, Casey Liss, and John Siracusa. They cover a wide range of topics, from Apple products to the latest developments in software development.

- Advertisement -

One of the reasons the Accidental Tech Podcast is so popular is its focus on in-depth analysis and discussion of the latest tech developments. The hosts aren’t afraid to dive deep into technical topics, providing listeners with a detailed understanding of the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

This Week in Tech

This Week in Tech (TWiT) is a podcast network that produces a number of popular tech podcasts. Their flagship show, also called This Week in Tech, is a weekly roundtable discussion about the latest news and trends in technology.

One of the things that sets This Week in Tech apart is the wide range of perspectives and opinions represented on the show. The roundtable format allows for lively debate and discussion of the latest tech developments, providing listeners with a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends and innovations.

Recode Decode

Recode Decode is a podcast hosted by veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher. She interviews industry leaders and experts about the latest trends and developments in technology, providing a unique and insightful perspective on the industry.

One of the things that sets Recode Decode apart is the quality of the interviews. Swisher is an excellent interviewer, able to ask insightful questions and draw out interesting perspectives from her guests. The podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of the latest tech trends and innovations.

Wired’s Gadget Lab

Wired’s Gadget Lab is a podcast that covers the latest gadgets and technology trends. Hosted by Michael Calore and Arielle Pardes, the podcast is a great way to stay up to date on the latest tech products and developments.

One of the things that sets Wired’s Gadget Lab apart is its focus on practical applications of technology. The hosts do an excellent job of explaining how the latest tech products and trends can be used in real-world settings, making the podcast a must-listen for anyone interested in the practical applications of technology.

The Upgrade by Lifehacker

The Upgrade is a podcast from Lifehacker that covers a wide range of topics, from technology and productivity to lifestyle and culture. Hosted by Alice Bradley and Jordan Calhoun, the podcast provides practical advice and tips for living a better life in the digital age.

One of the things that sets The Upgrade apart is its focus on practical advice. The hosts provide actionable tips and strategies for using technology to improve your life, making the podcast an excellent resource for anyone looking to be more productive and efficient in the digital age.

TED Radio Hour

While not exclusively a tech podcast, the TED Radio Hour often covers topics related to technology and innovation. Hosted by Guy Raz, the podcast features interviews with TED speakers on a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence to social media.

One of the things that sets the TED Radio Hour apart is its focus on big ideas and deep insights. The podcast provides a unique perspective on the latest tech developments, exploring the broader implications and ethical considerations of the latest innovations and trends.

Design Matters

Design Matters is a podcast hosted by Debbie Millman that covers the world of design, including technology and digital design. Millman interviews a wide range of guests, from designers and artists to entrepreneurs and business leaders.

One of the things that sets Design Matters apart is its focus on creativity and innovation. The podcast provides insights into the creative process and the role of design in shaping the future of technology and society.

Darknet Diaries

Darknet Diaries is a podcast that explores the dark side of the internet, including hacking, cybercrime, and cybersecurity. Hosted by Jack Rhysider, the podcast provides a fascinating look into the world of online security and the cat-and-mouse game between hackers and security experts.

One of the things that sets Darknet Diaries apart is its storytelling. Rhysider is an excellent storyteller, weaving together interviews, narration, and sound effects to create a compelling narrative that keeps listeners on the edge of their seats.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 best tech podcasts to listen to in 2023. Whether you’re a tech expert or a beginner, these podcasts provide a wealth of information and insights into the latest developments in the technology industry. From practical tips and advice to in-depth analysis and storytelling, these podcasts are a must-listen for anyone interested in the world of technology.