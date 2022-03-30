The time has come: now it will be easier to change the default browser in Windows 11

Microsoft has had no choice but to rectify criticism from users and developers of alternative web browsers, very upset by the company’s approach to the difficulties of switching web browsers in Windows 11 since its release.

That is why, since the end of last year, they began to test a new experience by which users will have the facility to change their web browser for another from the competition with just one click away.



The protests and criticism have had their effect

Well, the time has come, and from this week, users will be able to switch web browsers through a simple button.

To do this, they must have the new update KB5011563, which will be rolled out starting this week for all of this version of the operating system.

Once they have this update, they will only have go to the default applications section, search for the web browser you want to use and click on the button you will find to make it the default.

Whatever the choice, the browser’s linkages with the different file extensions will also be changed automatically, working transparently for users, who will not have to choose the linkages between each of the extensions with the browser of their choice. .

And while this possibility is reaching users, Microsoft not only commits to bringing more improvements on a monthly basis, but also on April 5 will hold an important event after which it will expose the most relevant changes that will come to Windows 11 focused on in hybrid work.

On the other hand, Microsoft will also surprise Windows 11 users for good allowing them now export 1080p videos to the free tier with the Clipchamp video editor, thus avoiding being forced to go through the paid tiers.

There is no doubt that Windows 11 is improving little by little, so it is to be expected that over time, it will become an attractive option that allows its use to the detriment of previous versions of the system.