The TikTok filter that makes up the face and that nobody detects

With the advent of social networking applications like instagram and TikTok that allow you to apply filters to the videos that are published on both platforms, their use has become popular and the technology used to create new styles and aesthetic modifications to the contents of each one has been improved. Some of them even apply artificial intelligence to present better results.

However, although some stand out for their realism or because they are fun, others are criticized for increasing the physical insecurities of people by drastically changing the facial features of people, especially women who create content on Internet.

The filter named “Bold Glamor” has gone viral in TikTok Well, in addition to simulating makeup and applying it to people’s faces using artificial intelligence, the results are so realistic that it makes it undetectable, but at the same time creates an image that is far removed from the actual physical characteristics of the face of those who apply it. .

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Instagram and TikTok among the most downloaded social networks in Latin America, this is the complete list

The physical changes between the real face and with the filter are so pronounced that a trend in which different women show their faces with and without the filter so that the difference is noticeable. The comments issued by the women who have tried it make comments such as “this filter should be illegal”, “this is unhealthy, my insecurities they increase and my confidence plummets”, “this filter does a lot of damage to society”, among others.

The filter not only removes skin blemishes, erases wrinkles and defines the users’ eyebrows, but also accentuates the cheekbones, brightens the skin tone and reduces the slant of the eyes to make them more symmetrical as well as adding make-up completely to people’s faces even if one has not been previously applied.

An additional detail and what makes the difference between this filter and others is that the artificial intelligence that is used to apply this filter on people allows users of TikTok can cover part of their faces without affecting the quality of the filter or notice that it has been applied in the first place. Rubbing your face with your hands or moving it in any way also doesn’t affect the usefulness of the filter, which remains intact and free of errors. application.

- Advertisement -

User Zoe George indicates that “a filter The old one would put eyebrows or eyelashes on your hand (when covering the face with the hand), but this one is perfect”. During her video on the social network, she also added that the effect being applied “is scary because there are many girls who don’t realize when the filter has been applied and they pursue perfection because they think that’s how they all look and it’s not like that.”

On the other hand, the difference between the application of the filter between men and women, because although the effect is very noticeable in girls, users do not have this problem because their features are barely perceptible or not so pronounced.

A study carried out by the Open University of Catalonia determined that people can suffer mental disorders due to being exposed to images retouched with filters constantly. Specialists indicate that this can generate cases of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which in turn create other problems health mental.

- Advertisement -

This disorder presents as a distorted view of the image that a person has about himself and that exaggerates the negative or unwanted characteristics that an individual has. It is also added that the social networks as TikTok have exacerbated this problem to such an extent that the Boston Medical Center in the United States refers to a new phenomenon called selfie dysmorphia and that leads to the performance of aesthetic surgeries.