The three promises of Realme GT 2 Pro: sustainability, fish-eye photos, top connectivity

Realme slowly begins to reveal some of the GT 2 Pro key content, the smartphone that indiscretions have tried to anticipate far and wide also on an aesthetic level and which is thought to be presented in the first weeks of 2022. And it did so by spicing up expectations. Realme GT 2 Pro it should be the most expensive product ever made from Realme, but to hear the advances of the company it could be worth it.

The probable “pill” difficult to swallow, that of the price, will be gilded by three unique features that have been unveiled and described in advance at the Realme GT 2 Series Event: the rear surface of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be made in an innovative bio-polymeric material, will have a “really” ultra wide angle camera and also theInnovation Forward Communication.

THE BIO-POLYMER MATERIAL

For GT 2 Pro, Realme promises “a minimalist and sustainability-oriented design” to get to which the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa (former father of Realme GT Master Edition) drew inspiration from the paper, and which was therefore called Paper Tech Master Design. The back surface was made with a polymer of biological origin to avoid resorting to raw materials of fossil origin, and therefore make a contribution to the climate. The bio-based material SABIC – says Realme – has passed not only the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), but also various stringent environmental regulatory standards, such as REACH, RoHS and EPEAT. Realme GT 2 Pro, according to the company, will be the first smartphone in the world to incorporate bio-based materials, and always with a view to containing carbon dioxide emissions its packaging uses just 0.3% plastic, a drastic reduction from the 21.7% of the previous generation’s packaging.

THE ‘SUPER’ WIDE ANGLE

Another first for Realme GT 2 Pro, which when it arrives on the market will be the first smartphone to have an ultra-wide-angle camera 150 degrees of field of view, when on average, so to speak, it is about 120 °. For percentage lovers, this is 278% more than the 84 ° main sensor field of view, which translates into greater possibilities to frame very large objects.

This great ability to capture multiple elements prompted Realme to develop the fish-eye mode, by images “even more visually attractive”.

THE INNOVATION FORWARD COMMUNICATION