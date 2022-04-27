The three B’s of POCO Watch: good, nice and cheap

Just as we expected, and hand in hand with the POCO F4 GT, today the POCO Watch was officially presented, the company’s first smartphone, and which has been a pleasant surprise. And it is that some of the data that had been leaked, such as the size and form factor of its screen, have turned out to be untrue, while others, such as the capacity of its battery, have been confirmed. A little of each, as usually happens in these cases.

Thus, in view of its specifications, and establishing the relationship between them and their price, we find a really attractive option, which can mark the first step for many users in the use of a smartwatch. And by this I do not mean that the POCO Watch is a basic smartwatch, far from it. Quite the contrary, and except for users with very specific needs, we are faced with a smartwatch capable of meeting what many users expect from a device of this type.

POCO Watch: technical specifications

POCO Watch Screen AMOLED 1.6 inches, 320 x 360 dots 2:2.25, 301 dots per inch sensors Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and electronic compass connectivity Bluetooth 5 LE and GPS biometric readings Heart rate, blood saturation (SpO₂), sleep analysis, stress monitoring, respiratory training, and menstrual cycle monitoring Battery 225 milliamps, induction charging. Autonomy of up to 14 days Compatible smartphones Android 6.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later Dimensions (without strap) 39.1 x 34.4 x 9.98 millimeters Weight (with strap) 31 grams

The first thing we see about this POCO Watch is that, unlike a large part of the smartwatches recently presented, and which are committed to a circular design, in this case we find a rectangular bodyin the style of the almighty Apple Watch, but even more minimalist than the one in Cupertino, because in this case the only physical control we find (excluding, of course, the touch screen) is a single button on its right side.

For its screen, POCO has opted for a 1.6-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 320 x 360 points in a 2:2.25 aspect ratio and with a density of 301 dots per inch. Among the designs of its main screen, that is, the clock screen, POCO Watch has several designs to use it in mode always onthus providing it with the same functionality as a traditional watch.

For quantification functions, the POCO Watch has optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and electronic compass, and relies on them, together with the data entered by the user, to indicate and offer heart rate, blood saturation (SpO₂), sleep quality analysis, stress control, respiratory training and menstrual cycle control. In addition, it allows to quantify more than a hundred sports activities, both indoors and outdoors, thanks to its integrated GPS module and its submersibility up to five atmospheres.

To guarantee its autonomy, which according to the manufacturer can reach up to 14 days, the POCO Watch uses a 225 milliamp battery.

The POCO Watch is already on sale in Spain and its price is €89.99but during the first 48 hours from its arrival on the marketit is possible to buy it with a discount of 20 euros above its normal price.

More information: POCO