The three best-selling Android phones of 2021 are worth less than 150 euros

2021 has long since left us, but it is now that Counterpoint Research has shared the Top 10 best-selling phones last year. The list is quite consistent with the previous IDC report: a ranking totally dominated by Apple: seven of the ten best-selling mobile phones in 2021 were an iPhone.

The Counterpoint list includes ten models, which makes it easy for Android terminals to appear on it. There are three Android mobiles and all of them entry-level: none exceed the launch price of 159 euros.

The best selling Android phones of 2021

Counterpoint research has published its report on the best-selling mobile phones of the year and, as usual, the list is totally dominated by Apple in general and the iPhone 12 in particular.

Counterpoint has identified 4,200 mobile models launched during 2021, so it is not surprising that the best-selling model accounts for “only” 2.9% of the total: it is the iPhone 12, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with a 2 .2% of the total. All iPhone 12 models add 7.2%, while iPhone 13 models accumulate 3.4%. If we put together all the iPhones on the list, they represented 14.2% of the best-selling mobile phones, 7 of the 10 best-selling mobiles.

We need to reach the sixth position to find the first Android mobile on the list. Its about Galaxy A12, an entry-level mobile that went on sale at the end of 2020, with a price of 189 euros, although later its price dropped to 159 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a simple mobile, with the basics for normal use: a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, a large battery with fast charging and four cameras with a 48-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is the best-selling Android mobile of 2021according to Counterpoint, representing 2% of mobile sales during the year, the same percentage of the iPhone 11. The difference is that the iPhone 11 in 2021 cost five times more than the Samsung Galaxy A12.

The second best-selling Android mobile of 2021 is the Xiaomi Redmi 9A

The following two best-selling Android phones belong to the Xiaomi Redmi 9 series. Xiaomi Redmi 9A It almost equals the Samsung model in sales, with 1.9% of sales and is still cheaper and more modest. Its starting price was just over 110 euros, although it later dropped to 99 euros at which it is still for sale today.

Finally we have the Xiaomi Redmi 9 closing the list with 1.1% of sales. Again, it is a cheap mobile but sufficient for moderate use, with a Full HD + screen, a large battery and a quad camera. Counterpoint adds that the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A combined accounted for 22% of all Xiaomi sales across the globe.

