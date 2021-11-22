The “third dose for all” has gone from being a possibility to being something almost imminent: these are the reasons behind the new vaccinations against COVID

The third dose of the Coronavirus vaccine has been one of the big themes of the late summer and fall. In fact, the third dose is already a reality for millions of people in Spain: those over 65 who are being vaccinated against the flu. Another two million (those vaccinated with Janssen) will also receive a booster dose in the coming weeks.

Therefore, in the midst of the rebound of the pandemic on the continent and while European countries begin to take measures to restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, the question is how the third dose for everyone is ceasing to be a possibility to become a reality. Here we review the reasons.

Latest available data

The first randomized clinical trial of the third dose (done by and with Pfizer) was done with 10,000 people. The researchers found an efficacy of 95.6%: there were 5 cases in the group vaccinated for the third time and 109 in the placebo group. This results they closed (everything that can be closed) the debate .

Until that moment, there were intuitions, press releases and reports on merely observational effectiveness (such as that of hospitalizations and deaths in a group of more than two million people vaccinated with two and three doses; that is, they showed certain decline in vaccine effectiveness , but that continued to generate doubts.

In recent days, British data have also appeared confirming that the new dose would restore this progressive decline in people over 50 years of age.

All this, in the midst of the boom of the pandemic in Europe and in the face of the problems of community governments to overcome “vaccination ceilings” much lower than expected, clarifies the future of the third dose of the vaccine. That is to say, the path that the health authorities will take rather than the answer of whether, in the best of scenarios, this memory would be necessary. We are not on that stage.

The analysis

Diana Polekhina

For months we have wondered if we really need a third dose of vaccines against COVID-19. The pharmaceutical companies had it clear since almost the beginning of the year, but many specialists pointed out that (from a strictly scientific point of view) all and the third dose of the COVID vaccine is left in the hands of the countries.

That meant something that was beginning to be sensed before the regrowth that Europe is experiencing: that the third dose would come sooner or later. After all, we had vaccines: Spain, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, announced in the summer that it would buy 96 million more Pfizer vaccines and another 15 million from Moderna. And it was no exception in Europe. It is true that the intention was to “buy” industrial and logistical capacity to face the scenarios that may arise (remember that the new variants were a hot topic at that time), but, once reached this point, lThe only reasonable way out for all that investment is to bet on the souvenir dose.

The booster dose (and the entire battery of measures to promote the vaccination of everyone who is not) is part of the strategy that the European Union is being forced to take in order not to end the year with collapsed health systems again . However, and although nothing ensures that the strategy will be successful, what is certain is that the annual vaccination is beginning to appear on the horizon. COVID was never just another flu, but its management is becoming more and more like it.

Image | Mat Napo