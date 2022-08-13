“The Thieves: The True Story of the Century Robbery” has already premiered on Netflix; for the first time the four protagonists speak

“I am not against capitalism. For me it is the system that works. The only thing is that he wanted a piece of his business,” he confessed. Fernando Araujo in the documentary that this week and it is run by Matthias Gueilburt. Is named The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the and unlike other similar ones, the new production Made in Argentina (the section of original productions of that country) has an advantage over the rest: the four involved speak after serving part of their sentences. All of them have a particular vision of the case, a perspective that has been shaped over the years and even very different styles that the director takes advantage of and highlights with a successful staging.

Luis Mario Viette in “The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century”. (Netflix)

Books were written about the case, countless hours of television, and articles in newspapers and magazines about how four men had robbed the Banco Río de Acassuso in January 2006 . Between 90 and 100 million dollars is the figure that is calculated between so many versions, secrets, fights and anecdotes. A sinister that at times was celebrated as revenge, then as a perfect plan and today is part of Argentine popular culture. The closest project to this documentary was The theft of the centurythe highly successful film Ariel Winograd which premiered in 2020 with William Francella Y Diego Peretti. But there is something that marks a strong difference between the Netflix documentary and many others: the four condemned men speak and act the fact for the first time.

First promotional art for “The Thieves: The True Story of the Century Robbery”, the new Netflix documentary. (Netflix)

The protagonists are the four key elements of this production: Fernando Araujo, Mario vitette Sellanes, Reuben beto of the tower Y Sebastian Garcia Bolster, but there is more: one of the police negotiators, Miguel Sileo, a bank employee and the interesting perspective of the director who had the luxury of creating a particular atmosphere for each one of those who told this story. “I created a story for each one and I was basing myself on different movies for each character,” he confessed. Matthias Gueilburt a TechSmart.

From using mannequins instead of people in the scenes of of the tower, create a Hollywood entrance for the man in the gray suit sequence in the Bartolome Maccio Theater located in San José de Mayo, Uruguay to Vitette, the scenes on top of a motorcycle Araujo in the best style Fire against fire either TheTown, to that workshop with neon lights along Fast and Furious for bolster, the perspective provided by Gueilburt it is unique and gives an unexpected shine to a story that seemed to have nothing new to tell.

The four condemned speak and act the fact for the first time. (Netflix)

“Using weapons was not in my style of what I was trying to find: artistic theft. We create the Plan Donatellonot by the artist, but by the Ninja Turtles. They were in the drains, they did martial arts and they were green like cannabis”, confesses Araujo, the thief known as the artist. From this to other information, such as the construction of the Canyon Power and the tool specially made by García Bolster to open the safes more quickly, everything is told in the first person and gives a different tint to the story, and they take the story very fluency during the almost two hours of duration of the documentary. Not only were there juicy details, but they themselves lent themselves to narrate their truth before the cameras.

“16 years after the most famous bank robbery in Argentina, in which a group of men stole millions of pesos and evaporated, this new Netflix documentary made in Argentina presents, with an exhaustive work that includes testimonies and scenes recreated by its protagonists, the true story told by the thieves themselves, as well as by the guards, police and hostages involved that day”, says the official synopsis.

The production can now be seen on Netflix. (Netflix)

“Theft becomes a vice. It was like covering a void,” he said. Ruben de la Torreknown as the thug Garcia Bolster, the engineer, distanced himself from the rest and clarified: “They ask me: ‘Did you steal?’ No, I worked, I took it as a job”. On the other side of the robbery, Sileo, The negotiator, also left his perspective impregnated in the documentary: “One of the fundamental things that thieves have, and that is why they fall prisoner, is the ego.” Each testimony was collected through long interviews that the director had with the protagonists and later in the construction of the scenarios, the filming of the scenes and the statements on camera. Everything happens around the reconstruction of the robbery shown with a model of the bank where those involved are later added in post-production.

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century It is a production that, in addition to having the four voices that starred in this story, has a story carried out as a fiction, but with the complexity of having a visual style for each voice, a reconstruction for each step of the robbery including before and after and the charisma, delirium and digression of each member. A documentary that did contribute not only something new, but also entertains without having to force the real protagonists.

Matías Gueilburt, director of “The thieves: the true story of the robbery of the century”. (Max Argibay)

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century of Anima Films, Marvista Entertainment Y A-Z Films, with Sebastián Gamba as producer and director of Matthias Gueilburtis now available at Netflix.

: