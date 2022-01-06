The Theranos jury marks the line between self-hatred and lies

The defunct blood testing company Theranos has become a legal warning story. A US federal jury on Monday convicted its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, of defrauding investors. If the verdict stands, the prospect of spending years in prison sends a clear message that, even in Silicon Valley, the cheek with which you can fake it your way has a limit.

The jury’s ruling marks a rare case of accountability by a tech executive. Holmes had been hailed as a female version of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, while promoting a machine that could perform more than 240 clinical tests with a single finger prick of blood. Theranos reached a valuation of up to $ 10 billion in 2015 and a whole cult of personality grew around Holmes.

However, her charisma failed to convince the jurors. During the four months that the trial lasted, he took the stand to maintain that he had always believed the technology would work, and blamed a former Theranos executive, whom he accused of emotional abuse.

Investors could draw some consolation from the verdict. Among the witnesses was a finance manager from the family office of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who contributed $ 100 million to the newly created company. The four-count conviction included conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors. Holmes had noted that the company was expected to generate $ 1 billion in revenue in 2015, when, according to the indictment, he knew that a few hundred thousand was a more accurate figure.

Holmes is expected to appeal, as he faces hefty prison terms if the verdict stands. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, although they are normally served simultaneously. Holmes was cleared of charges related to the patient scam, of which she was found not guilty, and the jury was unable to agree on three other charges.

The verdict should serve as a warning to other grossly overvalued startups, especially those that have become embroiled in the blank check craze. Prosecutors and juries are likely to take a tougher stance on special-purpose takeover companies that tap into public markets, attracting ordinary investors. Trevor Milton, founder of the Nikola electric truck company, faces charges similar to Holmes. There is a difference between overzealous marketing and outright lies, and now the courts have shown they can tell the difference between one thing and the other.