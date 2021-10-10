The test of resistance to scratches and fire of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as robust as it seems?

The launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have brought with it a great controversy about If it is really worth changing the mobile for one of these models. And it is something logical, because it goes without saying the points in which it resembles the smartphones presented by Apple in 2020.

For this reason, today we bring the video with the resistance test to the oldest of the brothers, so we will know if, at least at the external design level, it is better than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These are testing by specialist JerryRigEverything.

How tough is the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The mobile scratch test begins, as it cannot be otherwise, with the screen. Apple has decided, as in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, to use a super retina XDR display with ProMotion and a non-scratch ceramic shield after sliding the tool on level 6 and 7. Here it is evident that this material represents an interesting improvement compared to the normal tempered glass of other devices.

Unlike the 2020 model, those in Cupertino have brought the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a smaller notch and the mic speaker slot a little further up, the latter being next to the terminal frame; thanks to this, disassembling it will be easier. After this, it refers to the protection of the sides, which is made of stainless steel, which is a more resistant material than aluminum.

Then it does the same by testing the buttons located on the sides of the smartphone, concluding that the scratching sound is different and reflects greater protection. It has also failed to pass the water resistance level, revealing that the mobile had been tested for 30 minutes at a depth of 6 meters, 4 times the depth used to test other phones.

For its part, the class A finish on the textured rear glass not only looks elegant, but also has good protection along with the camera lenses. As the North American company mentions on its official website, the cameras have a sapphire crystal lens cover, but the specialist himself has proven that it can hardly be called sapphire, added to the fact that it is not pure because it does not have the protective properties… Another drawback that adds to the criticism regarding the lack of innovation.

Finally, and perhaps one of the most important parts of the video, is that when you perform the litmus test for several seconds (more than you usually do), the iPhone 13 Pro Max did not suffer screen damage as no pixels were placed in black. For example, when we talked about the resistance test of the Royole Flexplai, the first folding smartphone, the black pixels were noticed just 5 seconds after placing the lighter fire on the terminal.

Finally, it has been tested how strong the top of the range is while it is bending both sides. Fortunately, and after applying enough force, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has not suffered any problems, which increases the protection of the terminal even more. Nevertheless, Is all this enough to change the iPhone 12 Pro Max or another mobile for the 13 Pro Max?