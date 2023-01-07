The Tesla will allow video calls through Zoom very soon

- Advertisement -

Although Lately Elon Musk has starred in all the covers for the controversial purchase of Twitter, his star company continues to advance. Tesla wants to continue being the great benchmark in the electric vehicle sector.

From time to time, the American motor giant surprises us with a new feature to make a difference with its rivals. Through the different firmware updates, it manages to improve its fleet of vehicles with all kinds of improvements.

They even recently announced the arrival of satellite connection to the Tesla family so that you always have an Internet connection. And now, the new product manager of Zoom, the acclaimed video calling application, has just announced that Tesla will allow this app to be used in its cars. , as reported by various media..

Zoom announces the arrival of the service to Tesla

In this way, Elon Musk’s company will allow make video conferences through Zoom in Tesla cars, a feature that has been heard since 2020 and that is finally going to become a reality.

Note that you will not be able to make video calls while driving for security reasons, but you can always stop your vehicle and start a videoconference wherever you need it.

To achieve this, the system will use the camera located inside the cars Tesla, exactly in the rearview mirror. Currently this camera is responsible for monitoring the driver, but in the future it will also serve to make video calls.

Regarding the launch of this long-awaited function, although we have the official announcement made by Zoom, at the moment they have not indicated when they will add this function or the Tesla cars that will be compatible.

The truth is that this last section is the one that has us most looking forward to it. Mainly because, the most logical thing is that all Teslas that integrate an interior camera can make video calls through Zoom.

But it is also likely that the manufacturer will limit this new feature to certain models, as the firmware version varies. So, now the only thing we can do is wait for the engine giant to give no more information about the new function that will come to the Tesla to be able to make video calls through Zoom.

Without a doubt, 2023 is going to be a great year for the American manufacturer. Let us remember that the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck will reach the first customers very soon, the same with the long-awaited truck of the company founded by Elon Musk. And it is clear that you will be able to use Zoom in these two vehicles.