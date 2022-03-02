The Tesla Semi will feature an automatic tire inflation system. For what?

One of the most anticipated vehicles this year is the Tesla Semi the electric motor giant. A vehicle that has suffered all kinds of delays due to the component crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A problem that has brought the founder of the company, Elon Musk, upside down.

Remember that This electric tractor is the first truck of the American motor giant with which it intends to revolutionize the market by offering a zero-emission vehicle that would significantly save transportation costs worldwide.

And while it is true that its launch has had to be delayed for the reasons that we have indicated above, it is also true that the team behind its development does not stop working with the objective that when this electric truck is available it will be a vehicle of the more complete.

The Tesla Semi will improve its autonomy with this patent

It is not the first time that we have talked to you about some of the functions that the Tesla semi will have. And we want to talk to you about a patent of the company founded by Elon Musk and that you will be surprised by its effectiveness.

Tesla Semi circulating Tesla

And it is that on February 22, 2022, the US Patent and Trademark Office has approved a Tesla’s patent related to its electric truck. We are talking about an ATIS system (automatic tire inflation system), which will help ensure that the Tesla Semi circulates with the appropriate pressure at all times.

So you get the idea, This system manages to improve autonomy, in addition to avoiding punctures and other breakdowns that have to do with the wheels. This new patent from the motor giant would be in charge of controlling the pressure of the wheels in real time to achieve the best efficiency.

What’s more, You can modify the pressure depending on whether the Tesla Semi is circulating with a load or not, in addition to taking into account road conditions to vary the contact surface. Without a doubt, two notable improvements that will make this electric truck more complete than ever.

We do not know when the Tesla Semi will hit the market. It is expected that by the end of the year, or in 2023 at the latest, we will see the first electric trucks of the American motor giant circulating on the roads.

In addition, we know that more and more firms are interested in getting a Tesla Semi. And seeing all the improvements that Elon Musk is implementing to his flagship product, with the permission of the Tesla Cybertruck, it is clear that this tractor head can revolutionize the freight transport market by offering an electric product that does not pollute and that offers surprising autonomy for its vehicles. dimensions. And part of the credit will come from this interesting Tesla Semi automatic tire inflation system.