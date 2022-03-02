Tech NewsSocial Networks

The Tesla Semi will feature an automatic tire inflation system. For what?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

One of the most anticipated vehicles this year is the Tesla Semi the electric motor giant. A vehicle that has suffered all kinds of delays due to the component crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A problem that has brought the founder of the company, Elon Musk, upside down.

Remember that This electric tractor is the first truck of the American motor giant with which it intends to revolutionize the market by offering a zero-emission vehicle that would significantly save transportation costs worldwide.

And while it is true that its launch has had to be delayed for the reasons that we have indicated above, it is also true that the team behind its development does not stop working with the objective that when this electric truck is available it will be a vehicle of the more complete.

Read:

Intel i9-10900KS, the most powerful Comet Lake CPU is yet to arrive

The Tesla Semi will improve its autonomy with this patent

It is not the first time that we have talked to you about some of the functions that the Tesla semi will have. And we want to talk to you about a patent of the company founded by Elon Musk and that you will be surprised by its effectiveness.

Tesla Semi circulating

Tesla Semi circulating Tesla

And it is that on February 22, 2022, the US Patent and Trademark Office has approved a Tesla’s patent related to its electric truck. We are talking about an ATIS system (automatic tire inflation system), which will help ensure that the Tesla Semi circulates with the appropriate pressure at all times.

So you get the idea, This system manages to improve autonomy, in addition to avoiding punctures and other breakdowns that have to do with the wheels. This new patent from the motor giant would be in charge of controlling the pressure of the wheels in real time to achieve the best efficiency.

What’s more, You can modify the pressure depending on whether the Tesla Semi is circulating with a load or not, in addition to taking into account road conditions to vary the contact surface. Without a doubt, two notable improvements that will make this electric truck more complete than ever.

We do not know when the Tesla Semi will hit the market. It is expected that by the end of the year, or in 2023 at the latest, we will see the first electric trucks of the American motor giant circulating on the roads.

Read:

Telegram and the best bots you can use today

In addition, we know that more and more firms are interested in getting a Tesla Semi. And seeing all the improvements that Elon Musk is implementing to his flagship product, with the permission of the Tesla Cybertruck, it is clear that this tractor head can revolutionize the freight transport market by offering an electric product that does not pollute and that offers surprising autonomy for its vehicles. dimensions. And part of the credit will come from this interesting Tesla Semi automatic tire inflation system.

Previous articleQualcomm introduces its first WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 chip
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Social Networks

The Tesla Semi will feature an automatic tire inflation system. For what?

One of the most anticipated vehicles this year is the Tesla Semi the electric motor giant. A vehicle...
Mobile

Qualcomm introduces its first WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 chip

Qualcomm has introduced the first WiFi and Bluetooth chips with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. The American...
Tech News

Microsoft Edge will add a function that will facilitate the presentation of PDF files

Microsoft is testing a new option that will make it easier to use Edge for presenting PDF files.With...
Tech News

Instagram adds automatic captions to videos in feed

The Instagram team announced that it is adding automatic captions to videos in the feed.So just like with...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.