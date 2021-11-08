the tesla roadster is delayed again. even when?

TO Elon musk It is choking on the constant delays in its fleet of Tesla vehicles. The different supply problems caused by the pandemic are greatly affecting the motor industry. And we have bad news if you wanted to buy the next one Tesla Roadster.

More than anything because, as collected from Autocar, Elon Musk has confirmed the new delay of the Tesla Roadster at the company’s last annual shareholder meeting. One more time, The reason is the problem of supply of parts caused by the effects of the pandemic that is hitting the whole world.

Tesla Roadster delayed to 2023

And beware, the delay does not look good at all. More than anything because until they overcome the serious shortage in the supply chain, production of the Tesla Roadster cannot begin. And according to the predictions of the company’s founder, the next electric supercar is delayed until 2023.

As Elon Musk pointed out, “Let’s hope that by then we can produce the Semi and the new Roadster in 2023 as well. We should have overcome the severe shortage in the supply chain by 2023. I’m optimistic about that.” In this way, the Tesla Semi joins the party of delays.

Unfortunately, another of the models that will not arrive in 2022, is the Cybertruck. Tesla’s long-awaited electric truck was one of the most anticipated vehicles. And after several delays, we fear that until 2023 we will not see the first models circulating. · We will most likely see production of the Cybertruck in the next year and then hit production by volume in 2023, “Elon Musk said at the Tesla shareholders meeting.

To say that the Tesla Roadster was due to hit the market in 2020. The problem is that its production was delayed just as it was about to enter the production chain of the Berlin gigafactory. Then the global pandemic has been responsible for delaying its launch, for now until 2023.

To say that this Roadster is expected to be a second generation that will feature a new three-motor powertrain and an upgrade in the battery to offer better range. In addition, the American manufacturer wants it to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.4 seconds. Its price? It will start at $ 200,000, about 151,000 euros to change.

In any case, there is still a long way to go until 2023, so we will have to wait for the vehicle to start arriving at the company’s dealerships to know its final price. It’s not the first time that Tesla has raised the price of its vehicles due to high demand, and the Roadster has a legion of fans waiting for it to hit the market.