The Tesla Model 3 is going to undergo a redesign, what are the reasons for it?

The intensity of the news about Elon Musk since he bought Twitter is very important, and it seems that the rest of his companies have not had any news. And this is not so. An example is that it has just been learned that Tesla is working on the redesign of one of its most important models: the Model 3.

As the source points to the information, what is sought with this job that already has a name (Highland) is to get reduce production costs of the electric vehicle we are talking about. To do this, possible changes will be sought that mean the use of a smaller amount of supplies or, failing that, that those used may be cheaper. Obviously, these provided that reliability and use options are not lost.

Besides, according to the data that has been known, the work that is already being carried out by Tesla does not rule out that, by extension, there may be some aesthetic changes on the exterior or interior of the Model 3. And, even, that the powertrain performance of the car may undergo slight modifications. Therefore, we are talking about changes that can be significantly profound.

Saving is the great objective of Tesla

Given how the global market is currently, which does not have adequate stability (and with the problems in China due to its zero COVID policy that causes some suppliers to have to close their doors promptly), it is completely logical that the company created by Elon Musk has the goal of achieving production savings to obtain a financial cushion in this 2023. Of course, it remains to be seen that, if Highland finally pays off, they will reach buyers in some way.

In any case, this decision does not aim to be an occurrence on the part of the Tesla board of directors. Periodically, work is carried out on the cars they produce to achieve a more efficient and economical production -without impact for the users-. An example is that last year the Model S suffered something similar once it was 10 years old on the market. This model now features a rectangular steering wheel instead of the round one, which can be a reason for savings in manufacturing (both for supplies and for assembly machines).

The new design would already have a production factory

According to the data that is handled from the source of the information, the chosen one would be the Fremont factory, the one chosen by Tesla to begin production of the Model 3 redesign in the event that what is achieved is positive. In this way, options such as the one in Shanghai would be ruled out (some of the reasons being the aforementioned). It points to third quarter of 2023 the time chosen to start the work. Now it remains for Elon Musk to make the corresponding announcement, if he finds a hole in his busy schedule due to all the changes he is making to Twitter.

